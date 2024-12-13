Create a compelling 60-second corporate history video to celebrate your company's journey and major milestones. Target this inspiring celebration video for all employees, highlighting key moments and growth over the years with a professional, nostalgic visual style and a warm, uplifting background score. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your historical narrative into engaging visuals, complemented by carefully selected archival footage from the Media library/stock support.

