AI Intern Recruiting Video Maker: Attract Top Talent Easily

Craft captivating recruitment videos for your internship campaigns. HeyGen's templates & scenes make building your employer brand fast and cost-effective.

Create a compelling 45-second video, targeting university students and aspiring tech interns, which immerses them in a 'day in the life' of an AI-driven internship. The visual style should be dynamic and upbeat, featuring quick cuts of innovative projects and collaborative team moments, underpinned by an inspiring, modern soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce different team leads or an AI mentor, showcasing the cutting-edge nature of the internship recruitment campaigns and the company's vibrant employer brand.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Intern Recruiting Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating recruitment videos for your internship programs using advanced AI. Attract top talent with personalized and branded content.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template
Select from our diverse templates & scenes to quickly begin crafting your internship recruitment video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Paste your script, and our Text-to-video from script capability will automatically generate the narration for your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Customize your video with Branding controls like your company logo and colors to reinforce your employer brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Enhance accessibility with Subtitles/captions, then export your final video optimized for social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the process for an AI intern recruiting video maker, enabling the rapid creation of compelling recruitment videos. As an advanced AI video generator and video creation platform, it streamlines internship recruitment campaigns to attract top talent efficiently.

Showcase Intern and Company Culture Stories

.

Develop compelling video testimonials and culture videos to highlight the intern experience and company values.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of engaging internship recruitment campaigns?

HeyGen's AI video generator simplifies producing compelling recruitment videos for your internship campaigns. Utilize customizable templates, realistic AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities to quickly showcase your employer brand and attract top talent efficiently.

What specific features does HeyGen offer to boost our talent acquisition efforts?

HeyGen empowers talent acquisition by offering AI avatars and a robust video creation platform. You can easily generate personalized recruitment videos, incorporate authentic employee testimonials, and maintain a consistent employer brand across all content.

Can HeyGen assist in developing strong employer brand storytelling for careers pages?

Absolutely, HeyGen is ideal for creating impactful employer brand storytelling videos for your careers pages. Access a rich media library, customize with branding controls, and choose from diverse templates to authentically convey your company culture and values.

Does HeyGen support the inclusion of automatic subtitles and AI voice-overs in recruitment content?

Yes, HeyGen natively supports automatic subtitles and AI voice-over generation, ensuring your recruitment videos are accessible and easily shareable across various platforms, including social media. This enhances your reach and candidate experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo