Craft a compelling 30-second advertisement targeting small business owners, showcasing how an AI influencer ad video maker can revolutionize their marketing. The visual style should be modern and sleek, featuring dynamic AI avatars presenting product benefits, complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature. The audio should be crisp and engaging, highlighting the ease of creating professional AI ads.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Influencer Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating ad videos with an AI influencer, from script to stunning visuals, designed to engage your audience on any platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your AI Influencer
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to find the perfect presenter for your brand's ad video. Customize their appearance to align with your campaign's aesthetic.
2
Step 2
Create Your Ad Script
Develop your compelling message and input it into our platform. Leverage the text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate natural-sounding voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals & Branding
Enhance your ad with product shots and utilize branding controls to seamlessly integrate your logo, brand colors, and other unique visual elements.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Ensure your ad looks perfect on any platform by utilizing aspect-ratio resizing. Add automatic subtitles to maximize reach and engagement before exporting.

HeyGen empowers you as an "AI influencer ad video maker", streamlining "AI ads" and "video creation" with an intuitive "AI video generator".

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Turn testimonials into compelling, engaging AI videos that effectively highlight customer successes and build trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging AI influencer ad videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive AI influencer ad video maker, allowing users to craft engaging videos for various video ads campaigns. With advanced AI avatars and powerful video creation tools, you can easily transform scripts into professional content.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for social media?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator designed to produce high-quality video for social media platforms efficiently. Users can easily convert scripts into dynamic videos using pre-built templates & scenes, enhanced by realistic voiceover generation.

Can I customize the branding of my AI-generated ad videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely. As a versatile ad creator, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to ensure your AI videos align with your brand identity. You can easily incorporate your company's logo, colors, and even integrate custom product shots into your video ads.

How simple is it to make AI ads using HeyGen's platform?

Creating professional AI ads is straightforward with HeyGen's intuitive video maker. You can rapidly transform your marketing scripts into compelling videos using the advanced text-to-video functionality, significantly streamlining your ad creation process.

