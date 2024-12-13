ai industry explainer video maker for Engaging Content
Turn your text scripts into engaging explainer videos in minutes. Leverage our AI-powered Text-to-video from script feature for seamless content creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an advanced AI explainer video maker, perfect for creating dynamic product explainer videos and industry content. It enables users to create explainer videos with AI avatars quickly and efficiently.
Enhance Training & Onboarding.
Utilize AI-powered explainers to significantly boost engagement and knowledge retention in corporate training and new employee onboarding programs.
Scale Educational Content.
Develop a wider range of educational courses and reach a global audience with compelling, easy-to-understand AI-generated explainer videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product explainer videos with AI?
HeyGen makes it easy to create engaging product explainer videos by transforming your script into dynamic content with realistic AI avatars and AI voiceovers. You can generate professional-grade videos in minutes, streamlining your video production process.
What types of AI avatars are available for my explainer videos on HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a diverse selection of lifelike AI avatars that you can use to present your explainer videos. These AI avatars help capture audience attention and can be tailored to fit your brand's aesthetic for various product explainer videos.
Can I customize the visual style and branding of my AI explainer videos using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls, a wide range of templates, and intuitive drag-and-drop tools. This allows you to create explainer videos that perfectly align with your brand's unique visual identity.
Does HeyGen support multi-language options for explainer video voiceovers and subtitles?
Yes, HeyGen fully supports multi-language AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, enabling you to create explainer videos for a global audience effortlessly. This feature ensures your message resonates with diverse linguistic markets.