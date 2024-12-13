ai industry explainer video maker for Engaging Content

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Industry Explainer Video Maker Works

Create captivating explainer videos with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, streamlining your production from script to screen.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your video script. Our platform leverages **text-to-video from script** technology, transforming your words into engaging explainer video content.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of professional **AI avatars** to serve as your on-screen presenter, adding a human touch to your video.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Media
Enhance your video with natural and realistic **AI voiceovers** directly generated from your script. Integrate background music and stock visuals to further enrich your scenes.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your **product explainer videos** by making any last adjustments. Easily **export** your video in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate sharing.

HeyGen is an advanced AI explainer video maker, perfect for creating dynamic product explainer videos and industry content. It enables users to create explainer videos with AI avatars quickly and efficiently.

Produce Engaging Social Media Explainer Videos

Quickly create captivating social media explainer videos and clips to attract and inform your audience, driving higher engagement and reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of product explainer videos with AI?

HeyGen makes it easy to create engaging product explainer videos by transforming your script into dynamic content with realistic AI avatars and AI voiceovers. You can generate professional-grade videos in minutes, streamlining your video production process.

What types of AI avatars are available for my explainer videos on HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a diverse selection of lifelike AI avatars that you can use to present your explainer videos. These AI avatars help capture audience attention and can be tailored to fit your brand's aesthetic for various product explainer videos.

Can I customize the visual style and branding of my AI explainer videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls, a wide range of templates, and intuitive drag-and-drop tools. This allows you to create explainer videos that perfectly align with your brand's unique visual identity.

Does HeyGen support multi-language options for explainer video voiceovers and subtitles?

Yes, HeyGen fully supports multi-language AI voiceovers and automatic subtitles, enabling you to create explainer videos for a global audience effortlessly. This feature ensures your message resonates with diverse linguistic markets.

