AI HR Video Generator: Create Engaging HR Videos Fast
Accelerate your HR video production for employer branding and talent acquisition with customizable templates and scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a comprehensive 60-second onboarding training module targeting new hires to effortlessly "Streamline Onboarding Processes". This video should employ a clean, instructional visual style with animated graphics explaining company policies and key information, paired with a clear, calm, and friendly voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly generate detailed explanations and ensure consistent delivery of essential "training videos" content.
Produce an engaging 30-second internal communication update aimed at existing employees, fostering "Employee Engagement" by celebrating team achievements. The visual aesthetic should be celebratory and warm, incorporating lively animations and diverse "AI avatars" representing the team, with a motivational and upbeat background track. Ensure all key messages are accessible by enabling HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for broader reach and clarity.
Craft a concise 45-second promotional piece demonstrating the efficiency of an "AI HR video generator" itself, designed for HR leaders and L&D managers. This video should feature a sleek, fast-paced visual style with on-screen text highlighting key benefits and smooth transitions between various template examples, accompanied by a confident, energetic voiceover. Make use of HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" to quickly assemble professional backgrounds and B-roll, emphasizing rapid video creation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Streamline Recruitment & Employer Branding.
Quickly produce compelling recruitment videos and employer branding content to attract top talent and enhance your company's image.
Enhance Employee Training & Onboarding.
Boost engagement and retention for new hires and ongoing training programs with dynamic, AI-generated instructional videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline AI-Powered HR Video Creation?
HeyGen empowers HR teams with an intuitive AI video generator, transforming text into dynamic videos featuring photo-realistic AI avatars. This AI-Powered HR Video Creation tool significantly streamlines the production process for everything from onboarding to internal communications, ensuring professional and consistent output.
Can HeyGen help produce engaging recruitment or training videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful Human Resources Video Production Tool perfect for generating compelling recruitment videos, comprehensive training videos, and impactful employer branding videos. Utilize a wide array of templates and custom brand elements to tell your unique brand story effectively.
What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for HR videos?
HeyGen provides extensive creative customization options, allowing you to design unique videos with personalized AI avatars and dynamic visual elements. Leverage our text to video AI generator to add voiceovers, backgrounds, and animations, ensuring your content aligns perfectly with your brand storytelling goals.
How quickly can HR teams generate videos with HeyGen?
HeyGen enables rapid video creation, drastically reducing the traditional video production process to minutes instead of hours. Its user-friendly interface allows HR professionals to quickly generate high-quality AI-generated videos from scripts, complete with synchronized audio and subtitles.