AI HR announcement video maker: Effortless HR Comms

Boost employee engagement and deliver clear, impactful HR announcements instantly with lifelike AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second celebratory announcement video designed for team leaders and employees, recognizing outstanding team performance in the last quarter. The visual style should be warm and inspiring, incorporating dynamic stock visuals and uplifting background music from the media library/stock support. This video should foster employee engagement by highlighting achievements and can leverage customizable templates for a polished look.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second dynamic update video for employees, especially those working remotely, detailing upcoming company events and important policy reminders. The visual style should be clean and informative, with clear subtitles for accessibility and a professional voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation. This makes it an effective AI video maker for broad internal distribution, ensuring everyone stays informed.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 40-second onboarding welcome video specifically for new hires, introducing them to key company values and initial steps. The visual style needs to be friendly and encouraging, using an Automated Employee Video Maker approach with pre-designed templates & scenes. This video, produced with HeyGen's capabilities, serves as a crucial part of onboarding and training videos, making new employees feel integrated from day one.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the AI HR Announcement Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging HR announcement videos to keep your employees informed and connected.

Step 1
Create from Template or Script
Initiate your HR announcement video by leveraging HeyGen's customizable templates or by converting your script directly to video, saving valuable time and streamlining content creation.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to professionally present your message, ensuring an engaging and consistent delivery for all your internal communications.
Step 3
Enhance with Branding
Apply your unique branding controls, including custom logos and colors, to ensure your announcement video aligns perfectly with your company's visual identity.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by adding automatic subtitles/captions, then export it in various aspect ratios, ready for widespread employee engagement across your platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale HR Content Creation

Efficiently produce a higher volume of HR-related videos, including policy updates and educational content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower creative teams to produce engaging announcement videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that provides customizable templates, allowing creative teams to quickly generate professional announcement videos. You can transform your script into a polished video with AI avatars, significantly streamlining your video creation process for impactful communication.

What advantages does HeyGen offer for creating Automated Employee Video Maker content?

HeyGen excels as an Automated Employee Video Maker, enabling HR and internal communications teams to craft compelling AI HR announcement videos. By utilizing realistic AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, HeyGen boosts employee engagement with personalized and consistent messaging.

What features make HeyGen an exceptional AI video maker for text-to-video conversion?

HeyGen stands out as an AI video maker by offering robust text-to-video conversion, allowing you to easily transform any script into engaging AI videos. Its advanced voiceover generation ensures high-quality audio, making the video creation process seamless and efficient.

Can HeyGen support the creation of diverse training and recruitment videos for brand storytelling?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides tools to create videos for various applications, including comprehensive onboarding and training videos, as well as effective recruitment videos. With branding controls and customizable templates, HeyGen helps you deliver consistent brand storytelling across all your internal communications.

