AI How-To Video Generator: Make Guides in Minutes

Effortlessly transform your scripts into engaging how-to videos using powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

Craft a compelling 45-second marketing video targeting small business owners, showcasing how easy it is to create impactful campaigns. The visual style should be modern and clean with engaging motion graphics, complemented by an upbeat, friendly AI voiceover from your chosen AI avatar, demonstrating HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
How would you create a 60-second inspirational storytelling video designed for content creators, illustrating a journey of personal growth? This AI-generated video should feature dynamic and imaginative visuals, utilizing diverse scenes and expressive avatars from HeyGen's Templates & scenes, paired with an inspirational and engaging AI voice crafted through Text-to-video from script capabilities.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a brisk 30-second product explainer for startups and product managers, emphasizing the speed of rapid prototyping. The visual style should be fast-paced and concise, demonstrating quick iterations with various layouts from HeyGen's Templates & scenes, and supported by energetic, confident narration from the AI voice, enhanced with Media library/stock support for quick asset integration.
Example Prompt 3
Develop an informative 50-second AI how-to video generator tutorial for trainers and online course creators, demonstrating a complex software feature. The visual style should be clear and friendly, featuring a relatable talking head AI avatar providing step-by-step guidance, accompanied by calm, instructional audio and automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI how-to video generator Works

Transform your knowledge into professional, engaging how-to videos with AI. Quickly generate high-quality tutorials and guides, simplifying complex video production.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template to Begin
Select from a diverse range of templates and scenes to provide a professional foundation for your how-to video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars to visually represent your content and guide viewers through your instructions.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding Elements
Integrate relevant stock photos or videos from our extensive media library to visually enhance your instructions and keep viewers engaged.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Resolution Video
Finalize your how-to guide and effortlessly export it in various aspect ratios, ensuring your high-resolution MP4 file is ready for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Social Media How-To's

.

Quickly generate captivating AI-powered how-to videos for social media, explaining products or processes simply and effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative storytelling with AI-generated videos?

HeyGen empowers creative storytelling by enabling you to produce compelling AI-generated videos with ease. You can transform text prompts into engaging narratives, leveraging an AI video generator to bring your ideas to life without complex video editing tools.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI how-to video generator for various content needs?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI how-to video generator, streamlining the creation of instructional content. It allows you to quickly develop polished videos using AI avatars and various templates, making it beginner-friendly for diverse projects and rapid prototyping.

Can HeyGen help me create marketing videos quickly and efficiently?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you create professional marketing videos rapidly and efficiently. Its text-to-video generator capabilities and ready-to-use templates allow for rapid prototyping, enabling you to launch campaigns faster with high-resolution MP4 files.

Does HeyGen offer various AI avatar and AI voice generator options for my projects?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of AI avatar and AI voice generator options to suit your project's specific needs. You can select from diverse talking heads and voices to create personalized and high-quality AI-generated videos, enhancing your overall content.

