AI How-To Generator: Create Step-by-Step Guides Easily

Quickly produce engaging how-to guides and visual stories with our AI how-to generator, leveraging text-to-video from script for seamless creation.

Imagine a 30-second vibrant and fast-paced video for aspiring digital artists, set to upbeat electronic music with dynamic text overlays, demonstrating how an AI how-to generator can transform creative prompts into stunning AI art, utilizing HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature to bring concepts to life instantly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 45-second captivating video for content creators, featuring smooth transitions and ethereal visual effects complemented by calm, inspiring background music and a professional voiceover, showcasing how simple Text to Image prompts evolve into engaging AI-generated videos, enhanced by HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second clear and modern explainer video targeting small business owners and marketers, with crisp visuals and a friendly, conversational tone supported by clear subtitles, illustrating how an AI how-to generator enables the creation of professional Explainer Videos in Multiple Artistic Styles, expertly guided by HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 30-second engaging and interactive video for educators and trainers, featuring bright colors and enthusiastic narration with on-screen examples, highlighting how an AI how-to generator can help Brainstorm creatively and produce captivating visuals for instructional content, easily optimized for any platform using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI How-To Generator Works

Create engaging, step-by-step how-to videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI, transforming your instructions into clear and professional visual guides for content creators.

1
Step 1
Create Your How-To Script
Begin by writing or pasting your detailed how-to instructions into the script editor. Our platform leverages Text-to-video from script to convert your text into spoken dialogue for your AI avatar, initiating your AI how-to generator process.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your how-to guide. These realistic presenters will narrate your instructions, adding a personal touch to your AI-generated videos.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your Explainer Video by incorporating relevant media from our stock library. Apply your brand's unique style with Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain a consistent, professional look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Guide
Once your how-to video is perfected, easily Export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Share your professional guide with your audience, empowering fellow content creators with clear instructions.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Training & Learning Experiences

.

Boost engagement and knowledge retention for any "how-to" training program using dynamic, AI-generated videos that captivate and educate your learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist content creators in producing AI-generated videos?

HeyGen empowers content creators to effortlessly produce high-quality AI-generated videos from text. Users can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video features to transform scripts into captivating visuals, streamlining the video production process for various needs.

Can HeyGen generate explainer videos with consistent characters?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to help you create professional explainer videos featuring consistent characters. This capability ensures brand recognition and a cohesive narrative throughout your visual stories, making complex ideas easy to understand.

What variety of visual stories can be made using HeyGen's AI?

With HeyGen, users can craft diverse visual stories, from educational AI how-to generators to engaging marketing content. The platform supports various templates and tools to bring your creative vision to life as compelling AI-generated videos.

Does HeyGen provide options for multiple artistic styles in video creation?

HeyGen offers a range of templates and customization options to support multiple artistic styles in your video creation. This allows content creators to tailor the aesthetic of their AI-generated videos to perfectly match their brand or desired visual tone.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo