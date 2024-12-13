Create a 45-second animated explainer video, specifically an engaging "homework instructions video," targeting elementary school students and their parents, to simplify a tricky math concept. Design the visual style to be bright and colorful, reminiscent of a friendly children's show, with a cheerful, encouraging audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly transform your lesson plan into a dynamic visual guide, ensuring all students can easily follow along with their "educational videos."

Generate Video