Create Festive Greetings with Our AI Holiday Announcement Video Maker

Generate captivating holiday announcements in minutes, integrating animated avatars and custom messages for a truly personalized touch.

Develop a 30-second corporate holiday announcement video targeted at clients and partners, aiming for a professional yet festive visual style with upbeat, refined background music. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" functionality to efficiently transform your seasonal message into a polished "AI Holiday Announcement Video Maker" output, emphasizing gratitude and well wishes.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Holiday Announcement Video Maker Works

Create engaging and personalized holiday announcement videos in just a few simple steps with our AI-powered tool, perfect for sharing cheer.

1
Step 1
Choose a Festive Template
Begin your holiday announcement by selecting from a wide range of professionally designed Holiday Video Templates to set the festive tone using our 'Templates & scenes' feature.
2
Step 2
Add Your Custom Content
Personalize your video by adding your Custom Messages, images, or branding. Our platform uses 'Text-to-video from script' to integrate your unique greetings seamlessly.
3
Step 3
Generate AI-Powered Elements
Enhance your announcement with dynamic AI Voice-overs, or even AI avatars, to deliver your message with a professional and engaging touch via our 'Voiceover generation'.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once complete, easily Export your holiday announcement video in various formats and share it directly for Social Media Sharing, leveraging our 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' capabilities.

Use Cases

Effortlessly create personalized holiday announcement videos with HeyGen's AI-powered platform. Utilize holiday video templates and AI voice-overs to spread cheer and custom messages.

Personalized Festive Greetings

.

Craft personalized holiday greetings that inspire and connect with family, friends, or clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HeyGen's AI Holiday Announcement Video Maker?

HeyGen's AI Holiday Announcement Video Maker is an AI-powered tool designed to help you create stunning and personalized holiday videos. Utilize our holiday video templates and AI voice-overs to effortlessly craft engaging announcements and greetings for any occasion.

How can I personalize my holiday videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive video customization, enabling you to create personalized videos with custom messages, animated avatars, and AI voice-overs. You can easily upload photos and use text prompts to generate unique content for your holiday video creation, ensuring a truly personal touch.

Can HeyGen help me create holiday videos quickly and efficiently?

Absolutely. HeyGen features an intuitive interface and a wide selection of holiday & event templates, streamlining the video creation process. Our AI-powered tool simplifies editing and generation, allowing for seamless collaboration and quick social media sharing.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for holiday video production?

HeyGen provides advanced features such as AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and 4K resolution exports to ensure your holiday videos look professional. You can also incorporate branding controls, subtitles, and adjust aspect ratios for diverse platforms, making your holiday announcements stand out.

