Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Hiring Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft compelling hiring and recruitment videos with AI, streamlining your talent acquisition and showcasing your company culture.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by inputting your text or script into the AI hiring promo video maker. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability will convert your words into dynamic visual content, laying the foundation for your hiring video.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars or pre-designed video templates to represent your brand. Customize scenes to align with your company's aesthetic, making your recruitment videos engaging.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Enhance your content with custom Branding controls (logo, colors), background music, and automatic subtitles. This ensures your promotional content is professional and on-brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once complete, export your promotional videos in various formats and aspect ratios. Utilize the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature for seamless sharing across all your marketing channels and social media platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create impactful AI hiring promo videos, transforming recruitment and marketing efforts. Leverage our AI video maker to produce compelling promotional videos that attract top talent and enhance your employer brand.

Build a Strong Employer Brand

Develop inspiring and motivational videos that showcase your company culture, values, and career opportunities to attract top-tier candidates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make AI video creation easier?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning promotional videos using advanced AI capabilities. With HeyGen's AI video maker, you can transform text into dynamic visuals and even leverage AI avatars, streamlining your entire video creation process.

Can HeyGen help me create custom marketing and hiring videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal online video maker for producing diverse promotional content. You can generate custom marketing videos, compelling recruitment videos, or engaging explainer videos, all tailored to your brand's unique creative vision.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding my videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand. You can utilize various video templates, incorporate your logo and brand colors, add subtitles, and choose from a rich media library to create truly custom videos.

How can HeyGen help me produce effective social media videos?

HeyGen is perfectly designed for creating high-impact social media videos and ads. You can easily select from optimized video templates, customize content for different platforms, and export in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across all your marketing channels.

