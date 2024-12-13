Create a 45-second tutorial focusing on a single "grooming basics" task, like gentle paw cleaning for nervous pets. This video is intended for new pet owners seeking simple, actionable advice. Visually, it should be bright and encouraging, featuring clear close-ups, accompanied by a friendly, professional voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to demonstrate the steps, enhancing the instruction with a consistent, approachable persona, and utilize Voiceover generation for smooth, natural narration.

