AI Google Slides to Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Automate video creation from your Google Slides; effortlessly add compelling voiceover generation with AI for stunning video presentations.

Create a concise 2-minute instructional video demonstrating how busy corporate trainers can efficiently "convert Google Slides to video" using an "AI Slides to Video Converter". The video should feature clean, step-by-step visuals with a professional, clear voiceover generated through HeyGen's Voiceover generation capabilities, augmented by precise Subtitles/captions to ensure maximum comprehension for a technical audience.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Google Slides to Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your Google Slides presentations into engaging AI-powered videos, ready to share with your audience in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Google Slides
Begin by seamlessly importing your existing Google Slides presentation into the platform. This step allows the AI to parse your content for video creation.
2
Step 2
Enhance with AI Voice
Elevate your slides by adding dynamic narration. Our advanced voiceover generation can instantly create natural-sounding voiceovers, bringing your content to life.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Video
Customize your video using intuitive editing tools. Adjust scenes and add subtitles/captions to ensure your video perfectly aligns with your vision.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Once satisfied, generate and download your high-quality video. Choose from various aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your new video is optimized for any platform or audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an AI video maker that effortlessly converts Google Slides into engaging videos. Automate video creation and enhance presentations with AI narration and editing.

Produce Social Media Content

.

Quickly repurpose Google Slides into dynamic social media videos to capture audience attention and expand reach.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI Slides to Video Converter streamline the process of transforming Google Slides into engaging videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI Slides to Video Converter, enabling users to effortlessly convert Google Slides to video. Our AI-assisted app automates the process, integrating professional narration and visual enhancements to create high-quality video presentations.

What narration options are available when creating video presentations with HeyGen from Google Slides?

HeyGen offers advanced voiceover generation capabilities, allowing you to add professional AI narration to your video presentations. This feature transforms your Google Slides into dynamic video content with natural-sounding voices, enhancing audience engagement.

Beyond simple conversion, what advanced AI powered video editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for Google Slides?

HeyGen is a comprehensive AI video maker that provides more than basic conversion; it facilitates automated video creation with sophisticated AI powered video editing. You can leverage features like AI avatars, custom branding controls, and subtitle generation to elevate your Google Slides into polished video productions.

How does HeyGen function as an efficient AI presentation tool for automated video creation from Google Slides?

HeyGen streamlines automated video creation from Google Slides by acting as an efficient AI presentation tool and slideshow to video converter. Its AI-driven features reduce manual effort, allowing you to quickly produce professional video presentations without complex editing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo