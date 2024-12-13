AI Global Video Generator For Seamless Content

Effortlessly transform text into high-quality video content using HeyGen's innovative Text-to-video from script capability for any platform.

Imagine a 30-second, high-energy video designed for small business owners and social media marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can transform text into captivating social media content. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring quick cuts and vibrant graphics, accompanied by upbeat, trendy background music and a crisp, friendly AI voiceover. Highlight the power of HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, making rapid content creation a reality.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 45-second educational explainer video targeted at online educators and corporate trainers, illustrating how AI avatars can enhance learning experiences. The aesthetic should be professional and clean, utilizing calm color palettes and clear, concise on-screen text, with a steady, authoritative AI voice and subtle, non-distracting ambient music. Emphasize the ease of using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver consistent content without needing human presenters.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 60-second marketing video for agencies and product managers, showcasing the expansive possibilities of modern video creation for impactful campaigns. The visual style should be cinematic and sleek, incorporating high-quality stock footage from a diverse media library, energetic background music, and a polished, persuasive voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" combined with "Media library/stock support" streamline the entire marketing and advertising video production process, allowing for quick customization and rapid deployment across platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Envision a playful 20-second short video designed for content creators and bloggers, demonstrating the swift process of content repurposing from existing blog posts into engaging clips. The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and attention-grabbing with animated graphics and bold text overlays, paired with trendy, royalty-free pop music and a friendly, conversational AI voice. Crucially, emphasize HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature to ensure maximum accessibility and impact even when viewed silently, transforming static content into dynamic generative AI video.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Global Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling, high-quality videos for any platform using advanced AI technology, from script to screen in minutes.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script-to-Video Project
Start by entering your text, and watch as the Text-to-video from script capability instantly converts it into a draft video scene, ready for further customization.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to represent your message. Customize their appearance and select from various voices to match your brand's tone.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Customization
Personalize your video by applying your unique Branding controls (logo, colors). Add your custom logo and brand palette to ensure consistency and recognition across all content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Finalize your video creation and export it, ensuring a stunning HD video output. Your content is ready for seamless sharing across all digital platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Impactful Marketing & Advertising

.

Rapidly create high-converting video ads and promotional content to effectively reach target audiences globally and drive campaign success.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video creation process?

HeyGen revolutionizes your creative video creation by transforming scripts into compelling visuals using advanced text-to-video technology. Our platform allows you to generate engaging generative AI video content featuring realistic AI avatars, streamlining your workflow and boosting production efficiency.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for branded video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust customization features tailored for branded video content. You can leverage a wide array of templates and utilize comprehensive branding controls to integrate your logo and specific colors, ensuring your marketing & advertising campaigns and social media videos perfectly align with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen support multi-language video generation for global audiences?

Yes, HeyGen functions as an effective AI global video generator, equipped with extensive multi-language support. Our capabilities include advanced voiceover generation and accurate subtitles, enabling you to produce educational content and other videos that resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.

What kind of quality can I expect from videos generated with HeyGen for social media?

HeyGen delivers professional-grade HD video output, ensuring your social media content stands out with exceptional clarity and impact. Our platform optimizes videos for various aspect ratios, creating polished social media videos perfect for engaging your audience across all platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo