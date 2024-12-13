AI global brand video maker for faster, on-brand videos

Leverage AI avatars to produce studio-quality videos for marketing content and employee training.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a compelling 45-second video for product marketing teams at tech startups, demonstrating how to rapidly create engaging marketing content for new product launches. The video should feature a friendly AI avatar, rendered in a modern and energetic visual style, explaining key product features with upbeat background music. Emphasize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for quick content generation and automatic Subtitles/captions for accessibility, showcasing the efficiency of this AI video maker.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second instructional video aimed at sales representatives and enablement managers, illustrating how personalized video messages can significantly boost engagement in sales outreach. The visual style should be clean and direct, featuring various AI avatars demonstrating personalized communication, accompanied by an empathetic and persuasive Voiceover generation. Showcase HeyGen's AI avatars as a powerful tool for creating relatable and scalable sales enablement content quickly.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 30-second concise video for HR and Learning & Development professionals in large enterprises, highlighting the benefits of using video templates for efficient employee training and internal communications. The visual style should be clear and informative, incorporating corporate-friendly visuals from the Media library/stock support, backed by a professional and articulate voice. Stress HeyGen's ability to easily customize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms and add Subtitles/captions for diverse learning needs.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Global Brand Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand videos for global audiences using AI-powered tools, streamlining your content production process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script. Our platform leverages text-to-video technology to transform your words into engaging visual content, laying the foundation for your brand video.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Scenes
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Customize their appearance and select compelling scenes from our library to visually enhance your message.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Controls
Ensure your video aligns with your brand identity. Utilize our robust branding controls to integrate your logo, colors, and fonts, making every video distinctly yours.
4
Step 4
Export and Localize
Finalize your video with aspect-ratio resizing and exports for various platforms. Easily add voiceovers and translations to effectively reach diverse global audiences.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Effective Employee Training

Enhance internal communications and global employee training experiences with engaging, AI-powered videos that boost retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen assist in creating high-quality brand videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce engaging, studio-quality brand videos efficiently by leveraging AI. It transforms text into compelling visuals with AI avatars and voiceovers, making it an ideal AI global brand video maker for impactful campaigns.

What customization options are available for HeyGen's AI avatars?

HeyGen offers extensive customization for AI avatars, allowing you to tailor their appearance and expressions to match your brand's unique identity. You can also generate custom avatars to truly personalize your video content.

Can HeyGen streamline the production of creative marketing content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to streamline your content creation process, enabling businesses to scale video production with ease. Our platform provides various video templates and AI-powered tools to quickly generate powerful marketing content.

Does HeyGen provide robust branding controls for video creation?

Yes, HeyGen ensures your videos remain consistently on-brand through comprehensive branding controls. You can incorporate your brand's logo, colors, and fonts into pre-made templates, guaranteeing all your video content reflects your specific brand elements.

