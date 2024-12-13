AI Global Brand Video Generator for Scaled Content

Scale video creation for global impact, significantly reducing costs with text-to-video from script.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Struggling to connect with your social media audience? How about a 45-second video tailored for small business owners looking to create engaging content, featuring a friendly, approachable AI Avatar with clean visuals and subtle background music. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to bring your brand to life in this video creation.
Example Prompt 2
Unleash your educational content's full potential by creating a 60-second explainer video for content creators and educators explaining complex topics. The visual and audio style should be informative and professional with sleek design elements and on-screen text overlays, all built efficiently using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature and leveraging ready-made video templates.
Example Prompt 3
Envision a compelling 30-second brand introduction for global brands, targeting multinational corporations aiming to penetrate new international markets. This polished video should showcase multicultural visuals set in diverse locations, supported by an uplifting instrumental track and drawing from HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to provide authentic imagery.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI global brand video generators work

Create professional, branded videos for a global audience in minutes, leveraging AI to streamline your production process and reach diverse markets effectively.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by entering your video script into the platform. Our "Text-to-video from script" feature converts your written content into dynamic scenes, initiating your video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of realistic "AI Avatars" to represent your brand. Choose an avatar that best conveys your message, enhancing your video's appeal.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Video
Add your brand's unique touch with custom logos, colors, and background music using our comprehensive "Branding controls (logo, colors)". Ensure your message resonates with global brands.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your finished video in various aspect ratios optimized for different platforms. Easily share your high-quality "video ads" across all your social media channels to engage your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Story Videos

Create powerful AI videos to highlight customer success stories, building trust and credibility for your global brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for businesses?

HeyGen streamlines the entire video creation process by enabling users to easily transform text to video with diverse AI Avatars and professional video templates, ideal for global brand video generation.

Can HeyGen create realistic AI Avatars for engaging content?

Yes, HeyGen offers advanced AI Avatars that provide lifelike talking heads, significantly enhancing engagement for video ads and social media content.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for producing professional video ads quickly?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of creative tools including an AI voice generator, pre-designed video templates, and intuitive video editing tools, enabling rapid production of high-quality video ads and content, which can lead to cost savings.

How can HeyGen support global brands in their video content strategy?

HeyGen empowers global brands to produce localized and consistent video content using AI Avatars and text-to-video AI with built-in translation capabilities, ensuring effective communication across diverse markets.

