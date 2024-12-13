AI Fundraising Video Generator: Create Impactful Campaigns

Quickly produce compelling fundraising videos with text-to-video from script, maximizing emotional impact.

Imagine a 60-second video designed to evoke strong emotional impact for a small non-profit organization, targeting individual donors. The visual style should be heartfelt and authentic, featuring real-world scenarios, complemented by a warm, empathetic tone generated via HeyGen's voiceover generation, making the video a powerful example of video storytelling.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 30-second video to launch a non-profit awareness campaign, aimed at marketing managers in mid-sized non-profits seeking rapid content creation. This professional and modern piece should utilize HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly communicate a vital message, leveraging the platform as an efficient AI fundraising video generator.
Prompt 2
Craft a dynamic 45-second clip for social media marketing, specifically for non-profit social media coordinators looking for engaging content. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring diverse AI avatars generated by HeyGen to explain complex issues simply, enhancing overall nonprofit video production without hiring actors.
Prompt 3
Produce an impactful 90-second fundraising video for communications teams at larger charities, focusing on clear, accessible communication. The video should have a professional, informative aesthetic, transforming a detailed script directly into video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, ensuring all crucial fundraising videos are produced efficiently with prominent subtitles/captions for maximum reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Fundraising Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create impactful fundraising videos for your non-profit campaigns in minutes, transforming your message into compelling visual stories that resonate.

1
Step 1
Select a Starting Point
Begin by choosing from professional video templates or pasting your script to leverage our text-to-video from script feature, laying the foundation for your fundraising message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Presenters
Bring your story to life by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your message, or easily generate natural-sounding voiceovers without recording.
3
Step 3
Apply Finishing Touches
Enhance clarity and accessibility for your fundraising videos by automatically generating accurate subtitles/captions, ensuring your message reaches every donor effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Engage
Finalize your impactful content and utilize the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to prepare your video for any platform, powering your nonprofit video production and amplifying awareness campaigns.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers non-profit organizations to create high-impact fundraising videos effortlessly. Generate compelling, cost-effective AI videos for powerful awareness campaigns and donor engagement.

Showcase Your Impact Stories

.

Effectively present your organization's successes and beneficiary impact through engaging AI videos to build trust and inspire giving.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creative storytelling in fundraising videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to craft compelling fundraising videos with strong emotional impact through AI-driven editing and realistic AI avatars. Its robust text-to-video capabilities allow you to transform scripts into engaging video storytelling effortlessly, capturing your audience's attention.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI fundraising video generator for nonprofits?

HeyGen streamlines nonprofit video production by offering an intuitive AI video generator that significantly reduces time and cost. With features like AI avatars, automated voiceover generation, and text-to-video from script, it provides a cost-effective production solution for impactful fundraising videos.

Does HeyGen offer customizable video templates for awareness campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of professional video templates and scenes designed to support non-profit awareness campaigns and social media marketing. These templates are fully customizable, allowing you to incorporate your branding and tailor content for maximum impact.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers create engaging fundraising content?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and natural voiceover generation to create highly engaging fundraising content that resonates deeply with viewers. These features allow you to deliver messages with authentic emotional impact, making your video stand out without the need for expensive actors or complex studio setups.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo