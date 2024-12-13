AI explainer video generator for stunning content

Effortlessly produce professional animated explainer videos with realistic AI avatars.

Picture a vibrant 45-second AI explainer video designed for tech-savvy young professionals, showcasing a complex new software feature. The visual journey should unfold with sleek, modern animations, perfectly synchronized with an upbeat background track and a crystal-clear, engaging voiceover generated by HeyGen's advanced AI avatars, making the technical aspects effortlessly understandable.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a compelling 30-second explainer video to captivate small business owners in search of efficient marketing tools. This video will boast a bright, professional aesthetic, artfully incorporating high-quality stock videos from HeyGen's extensive media library. Deliver the message through an enthusiastic and persuasive narration, brought to life using HeyGen's seamless text-to-video from script functionality.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second animated explainer video that effortlessly simplifies a daunting technical concept for students and beginners. The visual narrative will flow using HeyGen's diverse templates and scenes, ensuring clarity and engagement, while automatic subtitles/captions guarantee accessibility. A calm, authoritative AI voice, subtly supported by appropriate background music, will guide the audience through the explanation.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a polished 30-second AI-generated video tailored for an internal company announcement, effectively reaching employees across all departments. Present a professional yet approachable visual style, utilizing HeyGen's expressive AI avatars to convey the message. The audio will feature a clear and concise voiceover, powered by HeyGen's robust voiceover generation, ensuring universal understanding.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Explainer Video Generator Works

Create professional explainer videos quickly and easily with AI. Turn your ideas into engaging visual content in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Explainer
Begin by inputting your script or selecting a professional "template". Our platform uses "text-to-video" to build your initial scenes automatically.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Talent
Select from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your message. Generate natural-sounding "voiceovers" or upload your own for perfect narration.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals & Branding
Enhance your video with visuals from the "media library", including "stock videos" and images. Apply your brand's "logo" and colors using branding controls.
4
Step 4
Export & Share
Finalize your explainer video by adding "subtitles" for broad accessibility. "Export" your high-quality "MP4 video" in preferred aspect ratios for various platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Generate Product Explainer Ads

Quickly produce impactful AI explainer videos for advertisements that drive high performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of animated explainer videos?

HeyGen's AI explainer video generator streamlines the creative process with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor and a vast library of customizable templates. You can effortlessly transform scripts into engaging animated explainer videos featuring realistic AI avatars and dynamic visual elements.

Can I customize explainer videos with AI avatars in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your explainer videos, including the ability to choose from diverse AI avatars that can deliver your message with AI voiceovers. You can also incorporate your brand's logo and colors for a consistent look.

What features does HeyGen offer for converting text scripts into AI-generated videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced text-to-video technology to effortlessly convert your scripts into professional AI-generated videos. The platform automatically generates natural-sounding voiceovers and provides auto-subtitles, supporting multilingual translation for broader reach.

How quickly can I produce high-quality explainer videos using HeyGen's online video editor?

With HeyGen's user-friendly online video editor, you can rapidly produce high-quality explainer videos by utilizing ready-made templates, stock videos, and various animations. This efficient tool enables quick creation and export as an MP4 video, ready for sharing.

