AI Explainer Generator Tool: Create Explainer Videos Fast

Produce professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas, featuring realistic AI avatars and automated script generation.

Create a dynamic 30-second product explainer video targeting busy marketing professionals and small business owners, showcasing how an AI explainer generator tool simplifies video creation. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring expressive AI avatars demonstrating the platform's ease of use, complemented by an energetic AI voiceover and uplifting background music. Highlight the 'Text-to-video from script' capability for rapid content generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second explainer video designed for corporate trainers and new hires, illustrating how an explainer video maker can simplify complex onboarding processes. Employ a clean, infographic-style visual aesthetic with soft, corporate background music and a friendly, instructional AI voiceover. Emphasize the benefit of 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility and the professional look achieved with 'Templates & scenes'.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second animated explainer video aimed at educators and online course creators, demonstrating how an AI video maker empowers them to produce high-quality videos effortlessly. The visual style should be engaging and educational, combining custom animations with relevant stock media from the 'Media library/stock support', paired with a friendly and articulate 'Voiceover generation' and light, unobtrusive background music to keep the audience focused.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sleek 30-second product explainer video targeting product managers and startups for a new feature launch, highlighting the speed and versatility of an AI Explainer Video Generator. The visual approach should be contemporary, featuring dynamic screen recordings and UI mockups, with a punchy, enthusiastic AI voiceover and modern electronic background music. Showcase the 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' capability to adapt content for various platforms, alongside the rapid iteration allowed by 'Text-to-video from script'.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Explainer Generator Tool Works

Effortlessly transform complex ideas into engaging, high-quality explainer videos with AI-powered features, simplifying your message for any audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by inputting your text or script. Our advanced AI then uses automated script generation to structure your content, forming the foundation for your explainer video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars and scene templates to visually represent your message. Customize backgrounds and elements to match your brand and enhance engagement.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Audio
Automatically add natural-sounding voiceovers in over 50 languages. Enhance accessibility and engagement further with auto-generated subtitles that sync perfectly with your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Review your explainer video, make any final edits, and then export your polished, high-quality videos in various formats. Your compelling content is now ready to share across all platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Engaging Social Media Explanations

Produce engaging short-form explainer videos and clips for social media to simplify complex ideas and capture audience attention swiftly.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI explainer videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of high-quality AI explainer videos by leveraging advanced AI video maker technology. Our text-to-video capabilities allow you to transform scripts into engaging visual content with AI avatars and voiceovers, making the process effortless.

Can I customize the AI avatars and voiceovers for my creative explainer videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your creative explainer videos. You can choose from a diverse library of AI avatars and select from numerous realistic voiceovers to ensure your message is delivered effectively and branded consistently.

What types of creative explainer videos can I produce using HeyGen's AI explainer generator tool?

HeyGen's AI explainer generator tool is incredibly versatile for various creative needs, including product explainer videos, marketing campaigns, and internal training materials. It empowers you to produce high-quality videos that simplify complex ideas for any audience.

How quickly can HeyGen generate a professional explainer video from a script?

HeyGen utilizes automated script generation and text-to-video technology to rapidly produce professional explainer videos. You can efficiently add features like auto subtitles and background music, streamlining the video creation process to deliver high-quality videos in a fraction of the time.

