AI Explainer Generator Tool: Create Explainer Videos Fast
Produce professional explainer videos that simplify complex ideas, featuring realistic AI avatars and automated script generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Develop a professional 45-second explainer video designed for corporate trainers and new hires, illustrating how an explainer video maker can simplify complex onboarding processes. Employ a clean, infographic-style visual aesthetic with soft, corporate background music and a friendly, instructional AI voiceover. Emphasize the benefit of 'Subtitles/captions' for accessibility and the professional look achieved with 'Templates & scenes'.
Produce an informative 60-second animated explainer video aimed at educators and online course creators, demonstrating how an AI video maker empowers them to produce high-quality videos effortlessly. The visual style should be engaging and educational, combining custom animations with relevant stock media from the 'Media library/stock support', paired with a friendly and articulate 'Voiceover generation' and light, unobtrusive background music to keep the audience focused.
Craft a sleek 30-second product explainer video targeting product managers and startups for a new feature launch, highlighting the speed and versatility of an AI Explainer Video Generator. The visual approach should be contemporary, featuring dynamic screen recordings and UI mockups, with a punchy, enthusiastic AI voiceover and modern electronic background music. Showcase the 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' capability to adapt content for various platforms, alongside the rapid iteration allowed by 'Text-to-video from script'.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Product Explainer Videos.
Quickly create compelling product explainer videos and marketing content to effectively showcase features and benefits to your audience.
Enhance Internal Training & Education.
Generate dynamic training materials and educational content using AI to boost learner engagement and knowledge retention effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI explainer videos?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of high-quality AI explainer videos by leveraging advanced AI video maker technology. Our text-to-video capabilities allow you to transform scripts into engaging visual content with AI avatars and voiceovers, making the process effortless.
Can I customize the AI avatars and voiceovers for my creative explainer videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides extensive customization options for your creative explainer videos. You can choose from a diverse library of AI avatars and select from numerous realistic voiceovers to ensure your message is delivered effectively and branded consistently.
What types of creative explainer videos can I produce using HeyGen's AI explainer generator tool?
HeyGen's AI explainer generator tool is incredibly versatile for various creative needs, including product explainer videos, marketing campaigns, and internal training materials. It empowers you to produce high-quality videos that simplify complex ideas for any audience.
How quickly can HeyGen generate a professional explainer video from a script?
HeyGen utilizes automated script generation and text-to-video technology to rapidly produce professional explainer videos. You can efficiently add features like auto subtitles and background music, streamlining the video creation process to deliver high-quality videos in a fraction of the time.