AI explainer ad generator: Create Engaging Video Ads

Transform scripts into engaging explainer video ads effortlessly with HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities, ideal for marketers seeking efficiency.

Create a compelling 30-second AI explainer ad for small business owners, showcasing how an AI explainer ad generator can simplify their marketing efforts. Feature a friendly AI avatar delivering a clear, concise message in a sleek, modern visual style with an upbeat voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars for seamless presentation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a vibrant 45-second video ad designed for social media marketers, illustrating how to transform raw user-generated content (UGC Videos) into polished ad creatives. Employ dynamic transitions and trending music with HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes, aiming for a fast-paced visual style and energetic audio.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a polished 60-second product-focused video ad for e-commerce brands, highlighting new seasonal collections with crisp visuals and a professional tone. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to add compelling narration that guides viewers through product features, maintaining a luxurious visual style and sophisticated audio.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 90-second animated guide for SaaS companies, demonstrating how to simplify complex ideas of their software features into easily digestible visual stories. Employ a clean, minimalist visual style with a calming, instructive voice, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to automatically generate engaging visuals from a detailed explanation.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Explainer Ad Generator Works

Quickly transform your ad concepts into compelling explainer videos with AI-powered creative tools, designed to simplify complex ideas.

Step 1
Create Your Explainer Script
Input your ad script, enabling our text-to-video feature to generate the foundational narrative for your AI explainer ad.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse gallery of AI avatars to visually communicate your message, making your ad engaging and relatable.
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Subtitles
Produce clear, natural-sounding voiceovers in multiple languages and automatically add subtitles, ensuring your message reaches a broad audience.
Step 4
Apply Branding and Export
Customize your ad with branding controls, including your logo and colors, then easily export your finished ad in various aspect ratios.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI-Powered Customer Testimonial Ads

Create authentic and persuasive video ads showcasing customer success stories, building trust and credibility with your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enhance creative ad production?

HeyGen leverages an AI-powered creative engine to transform text prompts into engaging "Ad Creatives" instantly, featuring diverse "AI Avatars" to captivate audiences. This streamlines the production of high-quality "Video Ads" with unparalleled efficiency.

Can HeyGen simplify the creation of explainer videos?

Yes, HeyGen specializes in generating compelling "AI Explainer Video" content by converting scripts into dynamic visuals with realistic "AI Avatars" and professional voiceovers. This allows users to "Simplify Complex Ideas" effectively for any audience.

What features does HeyGen offer for brand consistency?

HeyGen provides robust "Branding controls" that allow users to seamlessly integrate their brand's "logo, colors", and visual style directly into all "Ad Creatives". This ensures consistent adherence to your established "Brand Guidelines" across every video asset produced.

What kind of social media content can I create with HeyGen?

"Content Creators" can utilize HeyGen to produce diverse "Social Media Content", including polished "Video Ads" and authentic-looking "UGC Videos", by leveraging realistic "AI Actors" and flexible templates. This enables rapid creation for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

