AI Event Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Promos Instantly

Design captivating event videos for social media platforms with ease. Utilize our templates & scenes to quickly launch your next marketing campaign.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second professional tutorial for marketing professionals, showcasing HeyGen as the ultimate "promo video maker" for impactful "marketing campaigns". Visually, maintain a clean, corporate aesthetic with smooth transitions and on-screen text overlays, all delivered by a sophisticated AI avatar. The audio should be calm and authoritative, explaining how to utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform written content into engaging video narratives with minimal effort.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a 60-second inspiring showcase for content creators and advertising agencies, focusing on generating stunning "AI promo videos" for various "video ads". This video should boast a highly creative and artistic visual style, incorporating a rich media library/stock support with diverse imagery and dynamic animations, paired with an evocative, cinematic musical score. Emphasize the ease of adding perfectly timed subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and accessibility across platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a snappy 15-second explainer for influencers and e-commerce businesses, illustrating how HeyGen's "online editor" simplifies creating high-impact content for "social media platforms". The visual aesthetic should be vibrant and trendy, with quick, attention-grabbing edits and popular background music, featuring a concise AI voiceover. Showcase the critical feature of aspect-ratio resizing & exports, allowing users to adapt their videos seamlessly for different social media formats in an instant.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Event Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging AI promo videos for your events with powerful AI-powered tools, from concept to polished video ready for any platform.

Step 1
Create Your Event Script
Start by leveraging our AI powered auto generated scripts to instantly draft compelling content, or input your own script to guide your event promo video.
Step 2
Select Visuals and Templates
Choose from a diverse library of professionally designed Templates & scenes to perfectly match your event's theme and brand identity.
Step 3
Enhance with Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with our advanced Voiceover generation feature, offering human-sounding voiceovers in various styles to captivate your audience.
Step 4
Export for Any Platform
Optimize your final AI promo video by utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless sharing across all social media platforms and marketing campaigns.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Attendance with Dynamic Promos

Craft dynamic and inspiring event promo videos that motivate your target audience to participate and experience your event firsthand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my marketing campaigns with promo videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling AI promo videos for your marketing campaigns quickly and efficiently. Leverage our AI-powered tools and diverse templates to produce engaging video ads that capture attention.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI promo video maker?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of AI promo videos by offering features like text-to-video generation, AI avatars, and human-sounding voiceovers. This allows you to transform scripts into professional promo videos without extensive video editing experience.

Does HeyGen offer templates for various promo video needs?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates and an intuitive online editor with a drag-and-drop interface. This simplifies the process of creating product videos, event videos, or any other type of promo videos for social media platforms.

Can HeyGen create promotional content for specific events?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an ideal AI event promo video maker, enabling you to produce dynamic event videos and product videos effortlessly. Utilize our media library, stock photos and videos, and branding controls to create high-quality promotional content for any occasion.

