Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Explore the efficiency gains with customizable AI agents designed to automate tasks and workflows across an enterprise in this 90-second case study. This video targets IT managers and operations directors, featuring dynamic screen recordings of automation in action, supported by an upbeat, informative narration, and enhanced with professional subtitles/captions for accessibility, leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support for compelling B-roll.
Unpack the critical importance of robust security within a scalable enterprise AI platform in this 2-minute whitepaper summary. Designed for CISOs and CTOs, the video will feature a serious, trustworthy visual aesthetic with corporate B-roll and authoritative narration, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes for consistent branding and aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform distribution.
Witness how seamless integrations and powerful developer tools supercharge an AI enterprise generator in this 1-minute tutorial. This content is crafted for developers and solution architects, employing a modern, clean visual style with code snippets and UI demonstrations, accompanied by an engaging, educational voiceover generation, featuring a friendly AI avatar to guide viewers through complex concepts.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing video advertisements to enhance marketing campaigns and reach target audiences effectively.
Boost Training Engagement.
Elevate corporate training programs with AI-generated videos to increase employee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen serve as a scalable enterprise AI platform for video creation?
HeyGen is designed as an enterprise AI platform, providing scalable solutions for video creation through its robust AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. It allows businesses to automate tasks and workflows, ensuring efficient and high-volume content creation while maintaining brand consistency with integrated branding controls.
What security measures does HeyGen implement for enterprise data and content?
HeyGen prioritizes secure data handling within its enterprise generative AI tools, employing strict security management features to protect sensitive information. Our platform maintains a secure environment at every level, adhering to industry best practices and supporting critical compliance standards like SOC 2 Type II for enterprise-grade assurance.
Can HeyGen integrate with existing enterprise systems and developer tools?
Yes, HeyGen is built for seamless integrations with your existing engineering tools and workflows, making it an interoperable platform for enterprise AI transformation. We offer developer tools, including APIs and SDKs, enabling customization and streamlined deployment into your current digital infrastructure.
Is HeyGen a no-code solution for creating AI-powered enterprise videos?
HeyGen offers a powerful no-code AI platform, empowering users to create professional-quality videos without extensive technical expertise. Its user-friendly interfaces allow anyone to leverage generative AI for content creation, from AI avatars to voiceover generation, making advanced video production accessible across enterprise teams.