AI Employee Intro Video Maker: Create Engaging Onboarding Videos

Generate professional employee intro videos with ease. Simply convert text scripts into dynamic video content to engage new hires faster.

Create a vibrant 30-second AI employee intro video designed for new hires at an innovative tech startup. This energetic video should feature a diverse set of AI avatars, each briefly introducing a team member with a modern, digital visual style and an upbeat electronic soundtrack, streamlining the onboarding process effectively.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Employee Intro Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional employee introduction videos effortlessly with AI, streamlining your onboarding process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by typing your employee's introduction script. Our AI video maker can even generate initial content using simple prompts.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video
Personalize your video with templates, brand colors, and add your company logo using branding controls.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your employee intro video with realistic voiceovers generated by AI, available in over 50 languages.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your AI employee intro video and export it in various aspect ratios for easy sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen makes creating engaging AI employee intro videos effortless, streamlining your onboarding video maker needs with powerful AI tools and simple prompts.

Personalized Employee Welcome Videos

Craft inspiring AI employee intro videos that warmly welcome new team members, fostering a positive first impression and company connection.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating employee intro videos?

HeyGen's AI employee intro video maker transforms text into engaging video content with realistic AI avatars, diverse voiceovers, and automatic subtitles, making video creation simple and efficient for employee onboarding.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for customizing onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including robust branding controls for logos and colors, a wide selection of templates, and a rich media library, allowing you to create unique onboarding videos that perfectly reflect your brand identity.

Can I make professional AI videos with HeyGen without prior video editing experience?

Absolutely! HeyGen is designed with a user-friendly interface that requires no learning curve. You can generate high-quality AI video content for employee introductions using simple prompts and pre-built templates, making professional video production accessible to everyone.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for intro video voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen supports voiceover generation in over 50 languages, ensuring your employee introduction videos can reach a diverse global audience effectively with professional audio and clear communication.

