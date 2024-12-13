AI ecommerce product video maker for winning video ads

Produce stunning, photorealistic product demo videos with AI avatars to captivate your audience and boost ROAS.

321/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second product explainer video for marketing managers seeking to produce winning video ads. The visual style should be sleek and modern with a crisp, authoritative voiceover, highlighting the use of HeyGen's AI avatars to present key features.
Example Prompt 2
Design a captivating 60-second product showcase video for e-commerce entrepreneurs who want to easily customize their promotional content. The video should adopt a cinematic visual style with high-quality product shots and inspiring background music, leveraging HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an energetic 15-second social media ad tailored for social media marketers needing quick, engaging AI product videos. The visual style must be vibrant and attention-grabbing with trending sounds and bold text overlays, utilizing HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation to deliver a clear call to action.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the AI E-commerce Product Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning product showcase videos and engaging social media ads that capture attention and drive results, all powered by AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Product Script
Begin by pasting your product details or a script. Our text-to-video creation tool instantly transforms your text into a visual storyboard, setting the foundation for your dynamic product video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals and Avatars
Select from a wide range of video templates to perfectly match your brand aesthetic, or integrate a lifelike AI Avatar to present your product with a human touch.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers and Branding
Enhance your video with professional voiceovers generated in various languages and styles. You can also add subtitles for broader accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export for Any Platform
Your high-quality video is ready! Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to tailor your creation for various platforms, ensuring your content is optimized for impactful social media ads.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Leverage AI to create authentic customer testimonials and success stories, building trust and driving conversions for your products.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI ecommerce product videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to generate captivating AI product videos for ecommerce quickly and efficiently. With intuitive video templates and advanced AI Avatars, you can easily customize professional product showcase videos that truly stand out.

Can HeyGen produce photorealistic AI Avatars for product demo videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages advanced AI to create highly photorealistic AI Avatars. These enhance your product demo videos, making your content more engaging and professional for winning video ads.

What are the advantages of using HeyGen for scalable video content creation?

HeyGen provides a powerful text-to-video creation tool that enables efficient and scalable content creation. This includes generating high-quality voiceovers and diverse video content perfect for social media ads and comprehensive product explainer videos, all from a simple script.

How can HeyGen help me create effective product explainer videos and social media ads?

HeyGen serves as an exceptional AI Video Ad Maker, offering a diverse range of video templates that are easy to customize. This allows you to quickly produce compelling product explainer videos and highly effective social media ads that capture audience attention.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo