AI E-learning Video Generator for Engaging Courses

Convert your scripts into compelling training videos with our Text-to-video from script capability, perfect for L&D Teams.

Imagine a compelling 30-second video designed for busy L&D teams, showcasing how quickly they can create impactful training videos with HeyGen. The visual style should be clean, modern, and engaging, featuring smooth transitions between key points, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly AI voiceover that highlights the seamless process of turning a script into a polished video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, making it the ultimate AI e-learning video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second educational video for online course creators, demonstrating the power of HeyGen to produce captivating content. This video should feature a bright, illustrative, and inviting visual style, emphasizing custom visuals and supported by a calm, clear, and realistic AI voice, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present complex information in an approachable manner, solidifying its position as a leading educational video maker.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a professional 60-second explainer video targeting marketing professionals, illustrating how HeyGen simplifies the creation of high-quality instructional content. The visual style should be sleek, dynamic, and professional, effectively simplifying complex concepts, paired with an authoritative and informative AI voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to jumpstart production, establishing it as a versatile tool for engaging explainer videos.
Example Prompt 3
Envision a fast-paced 30-second promotional video aimed at content creators, showing them how effortlessly they can transform written scripts into engaging educational videos. The visual style must be visually rich, demonstrating efficient content transformation with dynamic media, all while an energetic and persuasive AI voice guides the viewer, complemented by automatically generated subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and reach, enabling creators to script to create videos with unprecedented ease.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI e-learning video generators work

Effortlessly transform your educational content into engaging videos with an AI e-learning video generator, streamlining creation from script to final export.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by outlining your e-learning content. Paste your text, and the AI e-learning video generator will use its text-to-video from script capability to transform your words into a visual storyboard, setting the foundation for your educational video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to act as your on-screen presenter. These AI avatar generators bring your content to life, providing a human touch to your educational videos without the need for cameras or actors.
3
Step 3
Customize Visuals and Enhance Audio
Refine your video by customizing backgrounds, adding media from the integrated library, and enhancing the audio with realistic AI voices. Utilize the subtitles/captions feature to improve accessibility and comprehension for all learners.
4
Step 4
Export Your E-Learning Video
Once your e-learning video is complete, finalize it by selecting your desired aspect ratio and quality. Export your high-definition educational video, ready to be shared with your audience across any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Improve Training Effectiveness

.

Utilize AI-powered video to significantly increase learner engagement and knowledge retention across all your training programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance creative video production for educational content?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI e-learning video generator, empowering you to create engaging educational videos with ease. Leverage AI avatars, diverse templates, and creative assets to transform your scripts into polished, professional content.

Can I customize AI visuals and avatars in HeyGen for branding purposes?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to fully customize AI visuals and avatars, integrating your brand's unique style with ease. You can personalize your virtual presenters and content to align perfectly with your branding, creating memorable and professional videos.

What features does HeyGen offer for converting text scripts into video?

HeyGen excels in AI-powered text-to-video creation, allowing you to simply input your script to create videos with realistic AI voices. The platform also automatically generates subtitles, ensuring your content is accessible and professional.

Is HeyGen suitable for generating various types of engaging video content beyond education?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator perfect for creating various engaging video content, from explainer videos to training videos and educational content. Its library of over 1000 custom video templates makes it easy to customize and produce high-quality videos for any purpose.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo