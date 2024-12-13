ai distributor promo video maker Create Videos Fast

Unlock rapid video creation for distributors. Effortlessly transform your scripts into stunning promotional videos using our powerful text-to-video from script feature.

Create a dynamic 30-second video demonstrating how HeyGen's AI promo video maker empowers small business owners and marketing managers to quickly produce engaging content. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring clean graphics and fast-paced editing, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack. Showcase the ease of transforming a simple script into a polished video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, highlighting the time savings for busy professionals.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Distributor Promo Video Maker Works

Quickly produce professional promotional videos for your distribution business with cutting-edge AI tools, saving time and resources.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from HeyGen's diverse range of customizable templates designed to suit various promotional needs, providing a professional foundation for your video creation.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Script
Input your marketing message as text, and HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature will transform it into a compelling voiceover, ready for your promotional videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Identity
Incorporate your brand's logo and adjust colors using HeyGen's Branding controls to ensure your business video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Optimize
Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize your promotional videos for various platforms, ensuring they are ready for widespread distribution.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as the ultimate AI distributor promo video maker, empowering distributors to effortlessly generate high-quality promotional videos. Leverage advanced AI video generation and an intuitive AI promo video maker to streamline video creation and boost your video marketing efforts.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Build trust and credibility by easily transforming customer testimonials into dynamic, engaging AI videos that highlight product value and satisfaction.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI promo video creation for businesses?

HeyGen empowers businesses to generate engaging promotional videos effortlessly using AI. With text-to-video capabilities and customizable templates, you can quickly bring your marketing vision to life without complex editing.

Can HeyGen create AI distributor promo videos with branded elements?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to produce high-quality AI distributor promo videos complete with custom branding. You can leverage realistic AI avatars, integrate your logo and brand colors, and utilize a rich media library to ensure your content is unique and professional.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for multilingual promotional videos?

HeyGen enhances your promotional videos with multilingual voiceovers and automatic subtitles, expanding your global reach. This allows for effective communication across diverse audiences, making your video marketing efforts more impactful.

Does HeyGen streamline the video creation process for businesses?

Absolutely, HeyGen significantly streamlines the entire video creation workflow. By transforming text into video and offering an intuitive online video maker, it dramatically reduces the time and effort typically required to produce professional-grade content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo