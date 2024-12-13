Create a dynamic 30-second video demonstrating how HeyGen's AI promo video maker empowers small business owners and marketing managers to quickly produce engaging content. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring clean graphics and fast-paced editing, complemented by an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack. Showcase the ease of transforming a simple script into a polished video using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, highlighting the time savings for busy professionals.

Generate Video