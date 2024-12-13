AI Dev Onboarding Video Maker: Engage New Devs Faster

Easily create engaging AI onboarding videos for your new hires. Leverage AI avatars to personalize content and scale your training.

Develop a 45-second welcoming video aimed at new AI/developer hires, showcasing an energetic and modern visual style with an upbeat background track and a friendly voiceover. This video should utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to greet the new hires personally and leverage Voiceover generation for clear, concise instructions, making their first day an engaging AI onboarding experience.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the AI Dev Onboarding Video Maker Works

Streamline your developer onboarding process and create engaging, informative videos quickly with AI-powered tools designed for efficiency and impact.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your onboarding script. Leverage "Text-to-video from script" to instantly transform your text into a visual narrative, efficiently building the foundation for your "AI onboarding video maker" experience.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your brand. Personalize their appearance and voice to create a consistent and welcoming face for your "engaging AI onboarding videos".
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Integrate your company's branding by utilizing "customizable templates". Add your logo, colors, and background music to ensure your "onboarding videos" align perfectly with your organizational identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video with professional "voiceovers" or subtitles, then export it in various formats. Easily share your high-quality content to provide a "scalable" and consistent onboarding experience for all new hires.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI onboarding video maker, revolutionizes developer onboarding by empowering HR teams to create engaging, scalable AI-powered videos for new hires.

Enhanced Learning Experience

.

Significantly increase engagement and knowledge retention in developer training.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable creative and engaging AI onboarding videos for new hires?

HeyGen empowers you to create highly engaging AI onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and customizable templates. This allows for dynamic video creation, ensuring a captivating experience for new hires from day one.

Can HeyGen streamline the creation of developer onboarding videos at scale?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to make developer onboarding scalable and efficient. Our AI video maker allows HR teams to rapidly produce AI-powered videos with personalized content and diverse voiceovers, significantly reducing production time and effort for onboarding training.

What features allow for personalized content and brand consistency in HeyGen's onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls and customizable templates to personalize content effectively. You can ensure brand consistency across all your onboarding videos by incorporating your logo and specific brand colors, while also utilizing AI avatars to deliver unique messages.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars enhance the impact of onboarding training?

HeyGen's AI avatars bring a human touch to onboarding training, making your AI-powered videos more relatable and memorable. Paired with advanced voiceover generation and text-to-video capabilities, they transform standard scripts into dynamic, engaging presentations for new hires.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo