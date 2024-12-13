ai deck to video maker: Convert Presentations to Engaging Videos

Leverage our AI video maker to transform your deck into compelling pitch videos with realistic AI avatars, boosting engagement and saving time.

Develop a 45-second product explainer video for potential customers interested in our new tech gadget. The visual style should be clean, modern, and vibrant with clear product shots, complemented by an upbeat and professional voiceover. This video will introduce the product, highlight its key features, and demonstrate benefits, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to create compelling narration effortlessly, making it an effective AI video maker.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Deck to Video Maker Works

Transform your presentations into dynamic, engaging videos with AI. Effortlessly convert static content into compelling visual narratives in just four simple steps.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Deck Content
Effortlessly upload your existing presentation slides or paste your script to begin. Our platform intelligently structures your content for video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and AI Avatars
Choose from a wide array of professional templates, add media from our library, and select your preferred AI avatars to represent your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Refine
Utilize advanced voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration to your video. Review and easily refine the script and timing for perfect sync.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your video, apply any custom branding, and export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution, ready for immediate sharing.

Use Cases

Transform your static AI deck to video maker experience with HeyGen's powerful AI video generator. Effortlessly create professional, engaging AI presentations and videos from your existing content, turning complex decks into compelling visual stories for various audiences.

Engage on Social Media

.

Quickly convert key messages from your decks into captivating social media videos to boost audience interaction and brand visibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional AI videos from existing decks?

HeyGen transforms your existing presentations and decks into dynamic AI videos effortlessly. Our AI video maker tool allows for seamless deck to video conversion, enabling you to create videos with AI-generated visuals and compelling narratives.

Can HeyGen help me incorporate AI avatars and custom voiceovers into my video presentations?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust features for integrating AI avatars and generating custom voiceovers for your video presentations. You can easily add professional narration and lifelike characters, enhancing your AI video generator projects.

What advantages does using an AI presentation maker like HeyGen offer for engaging audiences?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI presentation maker, offers significant advantages in creating visually engaging video content. Utilize our templates, AI avatars, and voiceovers to capture attention and ensure your message resonates effectively with your audience.

How can HeyGen ensure brand consistency when creating AI-generated videos for my business?

HeyGen supports your brand identity through comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and brand colors. This ensures that every AI-generated video you produce maintains a professional and consistent look, aligning with your company's aesthetic.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo