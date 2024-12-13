AI Dealership Promo Video Maker: Drive Sales Now

Create stunning promotional video content for your dealership in minutes using versatile templates.

473/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a heartfelt 45-second promo video targeting skeptical buyers and those valuing social proof, featuring authentic customer testimonials. Employ a warm and personable visual style with genuine smiles and natural settings, underscored by soft, reassuring background music. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform written testimonials into compelling spoken narratives for impactful promo videos.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 20-second promotional video aimed at local bargain hunters, announcing a limited-time sales event. The video should exhibit a vibrant and direct visual approach with bold text overlays and fast cuts, accompanied by enthusiastic, attention-grabbing music. Incorporate HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" to find high-impact visuals that quickly convey the urgency and excitement for effective promotional video creation.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sophisticated 60-second video appealing to brand-conscious consumers interested in a dealership's unique commitment to service and community involvement. This AI dealership promo video maker should adopt a professional and inviting storytelling visual style, featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses and employee interactions, enhanced by sophisticated, engaging narration. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key messages with a consistent and polished on-screen presence.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your AI Dealership Promo Video Maker Works

Craft compelling promotional videos for your car dealership effortlessly with our AI-powered platform. Drive engagement and showcase your inventory.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Create your promotional video by pasting a script directly into our platform. Our AI will transform your text into engaging video content, ready for your dealership's message.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template
Choose from a wide range of professional templates and scenes designed for dealerships. These pre-built options provide a head start, making promotional video creation quick and efficient.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars
Add lifelike AI avatars to present your vehicles and offers. Customize their appearance and voice to match your dealership's professional image.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Refine your video by adding elements from our extensive media library or uploading your own assets. Then, export it in various aspect ratios, optimized for your video marketing campaigns.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Testimonials

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful AI videos, building trust and credibility for your dealership.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify Car Dealership Promo Video creation?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform makes creating professional promotional videos for dealerships simple. You can easily customize stunning templates and utilize AI avatars to develop engaging video marketing content for your vehicles.

Can HeyGen create AI promo videos from a script?

Absolutely! HeyGen transforms your written script into dynamic promo videos featuring realistic AI avatars and high-quality Text-to-Speech. This allows for efficient video marketing content production for your dealership.

What branding controls are available for dealership videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing dealerships to integrate their logos and brand colors directly into promotional videos. This ensures consistent brand identity across all your video marketing efforts.

How can HeyGen enhance my dealership's social media content?

HeyGen empowers dealerships to generate diverse and engaging promo videos optimized for social media content. With a variety of templates, you can quickly produce captivating videos to attract more customers.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo