Instantly create pro-level customer spotlight videos with HeyGen's AI avatars, turning testimonials into powerful assets.

Craft a compelling 45-second AI customer spotlight video maker testimonial, targeting small business owners and marketing managers looking to showcase success stories with a polished video. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar representing a satisfied customer, speaking directly to the camera with a clear, professional voiceover generation, set against a backdrop of modern, clean visuals that evoke trust and innovation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI customer spotlight video maker works

Create engaging, professional customer spotlight videos effortlessly. Our AI tool simplifies video production, allowing you to highlight success stories with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by creating or pasting your customer's success story script. Our AI customer spotlight video maker will transform your text into a dynamic video with our advanced Text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your customer or presenter. This step allows you to personalize your spotlight video maker production with professional-grade visuals.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Elements
Enhance your video's authenticity by applying your brand's unique identity. Utilize Branding controls to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and other visual elements for a cohesive service spotlight video maker.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your customer spotlight video is polished, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms. This feature ensures your final output is ready for immediate sharing.

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI customer spotlight video maker, empowering businesses to instantly generate polished, pro-level customer spotlight videos with unparalleled ease. This AI tool streamlines video creation, allowing you to showcase client success stories that resonate.

AI-Powered Customer Spotlight Ads

Design impactful video ads featuring customer testimonials to drive conversions and expand your reach effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a customer spotlight video?

HeyGen is an advanced AI customer spotlight video maker that empowers you to instantly create videos with AI avatars and text-to-video features. You can generate professional, polished video content effortlessly, showcasing your service or customer stories at a pro level.

What types of videos can HeyGen's AI Video Generator create?

HeyGen's powerful AI Video Generator is a versatile creation tool for various video needs beyond just spotlights, including marketing, training, and internal communications. It utilizes AI avatars, voiceover generation, and templates & scenes to simplify video creation.

Does HeyGen offer tools for professional branding in my videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls like adding your logo and customizing colors to ensure your videos are consistently on-brand and achieve a polished video look. You can also leverage subtitles/captions and a comprehensive media library to enhance your content at a pro level.

How quickly can I generate a service spotlight video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can instantly generate a compelling service spotlight video from a simple script, significantly speeding up your video creation process. Our AI tool streamlines everything from text-to-video conversion to voiceover generation, making it efficient to produce high-quality content.

