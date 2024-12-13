AI customer onboarding video maker: Streamline & Engage

Effortlessly create personalized instructional videos for SaaS companies, boosting client engagement and retention with AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second personalized video onboarding sequence targeting product managers introducing a new feature release, emphasizing the ease of explaining complex updates. This dynamic video should leverage text-to-video from script capabilities to generate engaging content, complete with automatically generated subtitles/captions, visually showcasing the feature's benefits with a modern, clean aesthetic.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 1-minute 30-second engaging onboarding video for customer success managers, designed to foster client engagement and retention by showcasing advanced platform features. Utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes, the video should maintain a polished, brand-consistent visual style with an informative yet reassuring tone, explaining how to maximize platform usage effectively.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute instructional video for corporate trainers, simplifying the explanation of a complex software module through detailed, step-by-step guidance. The video should integrate media library/stock support for relevant visuals and be exportable with various aspect-ratio resizing options, providing a comprehensive and easy-to-follow guide with a professional, articulate narration for seamless comprehension.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Customer Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized onboarding videos for your clients, enhancing their initial experience and fostering long-term retention.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Content
Start by easily converting your script into a dynamic video. Our text-to-video from script functionality allows you to outline your message, laying the foundation for your instructional videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to serve as your on-screen guide. These intelligent presenters add a human touch, making your customer onboarding videos more relatable and friendly.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Custom Branding
Integrate your company's visual identity seamlessly. Utilize custom branding controls to add your logo, specific colors, and fonts, ensuring your videos resonate with your brand image.
4
Step 4
Generate Your Engaging Video
With a single click, our platform uses End-to-End Video Generation to compile your script, avatar, and branding into a polished video. Share your engaging onboarding videos to instantly elevate client engagement and retention.

Use Cases

Simplify Product Feature Explanations

Clearly explain complex product features and processes through engaging, easy-to-understand AI instructional videos, enhancing user comprehension.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI customer onboarding videos?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI customer onboarding video maker, allowing you to transform text-to-video from script using realistic AI avatars. This streamlines the production of engaging onboarding videos, ensuring a consistent and high-quality experience for every new client.

Can I personalize my onboarding videos with HeyGen to match my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive custom branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo, colors, and fonts directly into your personalized video onboarding content. This ensures a consistent brand experience, crucial for client engagement and retention.

What features does HeyGen offer for an end-to-end video generation workflow?

HeyGen supports End-to-End Video Generation, providing video templates and the ability to generate AI voice overs and subtitles. This comprehensive suite allows you to manage your entire onboarding process from script to final export, enhancing instructional videos.

How can SaaS companies benefit from HeyGen's AI video capabilities for onboarding?

SaaS companies can leverage HeyGen to create highly effective customer onboarding videos using AI avatars and custom branding. This allows for scalable and engaging instructional videos, significantly improving the initial user experience and retention for new customers.

