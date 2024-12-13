AI Cultural Onboarding Video Maker Streamline Your Process

Quickly transform your scripts into dynamic and culturally resonant onboarding videos with our text-to-video capability, engaging new hires faster.

Imagine a 60-second engaging welcome video tailored for new hires at a vibrant tech startup, immersing them in the company's unique corporate culture from day one. This video should feature a friendly, modern visual style with upbeat background music and professional narration, making use of HeyGen's AI avatars to introduce key team members and company values in a personalized way.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI cultural onboarding video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging, professional onboarding videos that immerse new hires in your company culture, scaling your welcome process with AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Input your text, and our platform will convert it into a dynamic onboarding video. Leverage the 'Text-to-video from script' feature to effortlessly become an onboarding video maker.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Personalize your message by choosing from a diverse selection of 'AI avatars' to deliver your cultural onboarding content with impact.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Enhance your video by integrating your brand's unique assets. Use our 'Branding controls (logo, colors)' to align with your corporate culture and create engaging video experiences.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your professional onboarding videos with automated 'Subtitles/captions' and export them, ready to welcome new hires effectively.

HeyGen revolutionizes the employee experience by serving as an advanced AI cultural onboarding video maker. Easily create engaging onboarding videos that immerse new hires in your corporate culture and boost retention from day one.

Instill Corporate Culture and Values

Develop inspiring AI-generated videos that effectively communicate your corporate culture, mission, and values to new employees from day one.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our cultural onboarding with AI video?

HeyGen empowers companies to create personalized and engaging AI cultural onboarding videos quickly. Leverage HeyGen's AI video maker to seamlessly integrate your corporate culture and welcome new hires effectively.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video maker for employee onboarding?

HeyGen stands out by allowing users to transform text into professional-looking onboarding videos with AI avatars and diverse voiceovers. This AI-powered video creation platform simplifies the process of developing engaging video experiences for new hires.

Can HeyGen help scale our employee onboarding video production?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable templates and robust branding controls, enabling you to produce consistent, high-quality onboarding videos at scale. Easily create custom videos that reflect your corporate culture and streamline the onboarding process for new hires.

How does HeyGen support creating localized onboarding content?

HeyGen allows you to generate voiceovers in multiple languages and add accurate subtitles, making it ideal for creating localized employee onboarding videos for global teams. This ensures new hires worldwide receive a culturally relevant and engaging welcome experience.

