Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Company Values Video Maker Works

Our AI video generator helps you clearly communicate your core principles using lifelike avatars and custom branding.

1
Step 1
Select a Professional Template
Start by choosing from our diverse library of professionally designed templates & scenes tailored for corporate communication. Then, input your company's values and messages to form the initial script for your video.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Personalize your message by selecting from our diverse collection of realistic AI avatars. These presenters will articulate your company's values with clarity and professionalism.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Branding
Make the video uniquely yours by applying your company's visual identity. Utilize our Branding controls to add your logo, specific brand colors, and fonts, ensuring consistency and professionalism throughout.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your company values video is perfect, easily export it in various aspect ratios and resolutions. Share your high-quality creation across internal platforms, social media, or your website to inspire and inform your audience.

HeyGen streamlines being an AI company values video maker. Quickly create videos with our AI generator and AI avatars to powerfully convey your company's core values.

Share Values on Social Media

Quickly generate engaging social media videos and short clips to effectively communicate company values to a wider audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of marketing videos?

HeyGen simplifies the process to create professional marketing videos efficiently. Our AI video generator leverages AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to quickly produce engaging content from a script. You can easily craft compelling visual narratives without complex video editing.

Can HeyGen assist in making compelling company values videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an exceptional AI company values video maker, perfect for articulating your organization's core principles. You can choose from various templates, integrate your branding, and utilize our AI to generate scripts and voiceovers. This ensures your company values video resonates powerfully with your audience.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen offer for video generation?

HeyGen offers cutting-edge AI features, including realistic AI avatars and robust text-to-video functionality, to elevate your video generation. Our platform allows you to transform simple text into dynamic video content with expressive voiceovers and automatic subtitles. This makes sophisticated video creation accessible to everyone.

Does HeyGen provide tools to quickly create engaging product explainers?

Yes, HeyGen provides intuitive tools and customizable templates specifically designed for creating effective product explainers. Our online video editor streamlines the process, enabling you to produce high-quality, engaging videos quickly. You can easily tell your product's story and highlight its features to capture your audience's attention.

