AI Company Update Video Maker: Create Engaging Updates Fast

Generate professional, high-quality company updates in minutes using our advanced Text-to-video from script capability.

369/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second tutorial for small business owners and content creators on efficiently generating 'AI video creation' content. The visual style should be bright and user-friendly, demonstrating HeyGen's intuitive interface for using existing templates. A friendly, informative narration, paired with on-screen text, should guide users through the text-to-video from script process, highlighting ease of use.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second internal communication announcement for product managers, highlighting a new feature release within the company. The video should have a modern, clean visual aesthetic with product screenshots and animated callouts. The audio features a concise, authoritative voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation, ensuring clarity and impact.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 60-second social media ad for e-commerce businesses to announce a flash sale, emphasizing 'high-quality video' production without a large budget. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant, showcasing diverse products. The ad must include synchronized subtitles/captions from HeyGen for accessibility and an upbeat, energetic soundtrack to capture immediate attention.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How an AI Company Update Video Maker Works

Transform your company announcements into engaging video updates quickly and efficiently, leveraging AI to streamline your production process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by writing your company update script or select from a variety of pre-designed templates & scenes to kickstart your video project, enabling rapid AI video creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Visuals
Choose from diverse AI avatars to present your message. Enhance your video by adding relevant images, videos, and music from the media library to perfectly match your narrative.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements and Accessibility
Integrate your company's logo, colors, and fonts using branding controls to maintain a consistent look. Add automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility and polish your voiceover.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Update
Once finalized, export your high-quality video using aspect-ratio resizing & exports suitable for different platforms, ensuring your company update reaches your audience effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlighting Customer Success

.

Transform customer testimonials and success stories into compelling AI videos, effectively showcasing company achievements and building trust.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for marketing teams?

HeyGen empowers marketing teams to produce high-quality video content by transforming text into engaging video. Its intuitive platform streamlines the entire AI video creation process, enabling the rapid generation of compelling marketing videos from scripts.

Can HeyGen create professional videos featuring AI avatars?

Yes, HeyGen allows users to create stunning professional videos incorporating lifelike AI avatars. With powerful branding controls, you can customize these avatars and integrate your Brandkit elements, ensuring a consistent and high-quality video output.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video platform for businesses?

HeyGen is an efficient AI video platform designed to streamline video production workflows, helping businesses generate professional videos in minutes. By leveraging advanced AI video maker tools and customizable templates, HeyGen significantly reduces the time and resources traditionally required for video creation.

How can HeyGen localize videos for diverse global audiences?

HeyGen offers robust features to localize videos effectively, making it easy to reach diverse global audiences. Through advanced voiceover generation and comprehensive subtitle support, HeyGen ensures your video content is accessible and culturally relevant worldwide.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo