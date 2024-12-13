AI Community Announcement Video Maker for Instant Updates

Transform your scripts into captivating announcements instantly with advanced Text-to-video from script technology.

466/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
An informative 90-second training module for IT professionals is required to onboard them onto a new network monitoring system, crucial for managing an AI community announcement video maker. The video should adopt a professional, instructional visual aesthetic with clear screen recordings and helpful annotations, backed by a calm and detailed voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to structure the learning journey effectively and include Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 45-second announcement video for product managers, informing them about an upcoming major feature rollout in the AI video platform. Employ a vibrant, infographic-heavy visual design with smooth transitions and an engaging, upbeat voiceover. Integrate HeyGen's Voiceover generation to ensure consistent narration and augment the visuals using elements from the Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute video briefing for technical marketing teams explaining the new multi-platform distribution strategy for AI-powered video content. The presentation calls for an energetic visual style with bold graphics and rapid cuts demonstrating various social platform integrations, supported by a confident and articulate voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the content for different channels and feature AI avatars to highlight key metrics.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI community announcement video maker Works

Quickly produce engaging community announcements with AI, transforming text into polished videos for any platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by typing or pasting your announcement message into the intuitive editor, leveraging the power of text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be the face of your announcement, bringing your message to life with a professional touch.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Incorporate your unique brand identity and visual elements using the dedicated branding controls to ensure a consistent and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your announcement video and export it in various aspect ratios, ready for multi-platform distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire and uplift audiences with motivational videos

.

Craft inspiring and uplifting videos to share positive news and motivate your community members.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate rapid AI video generation?

HeyGen's advanced platform leverages Text-to-video from script and AI avatars to transform your ideas into professional AI-generated video content swiftly. Its intuitive interface and drag-and-drop editor streamline the entire end-to-end video generation process.

Can HeyGen videos be customized to match specific branding guidelines?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive Branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your company's logos, specific color palettes, and other brand assets. This ensures every marketing content video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for multi-platform video distribution?

HeyGen supports multi-platform distribution by offering Aspect-ratio resizing & exports tailored for various social platforms, including YouTube Shorts and TikTok. You can efficiently download videos in formats optimized for different channels, maximizing your reach.

Does HeyGen simplify the creation of internal communication videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides AI-powered tools for creating internal communications videos, such as training videos or company announcements, with ease. With Text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, you can produce secure internal video production content quickly and consistently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo