Create impactful AI training videos for onboarding, compliance, or software using Text-to-video from script for seamless production.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen simplifies creating impactful AI coaching basics video maker content, empowering educators and coaches to produce high-quality AI training videos and step-by-step guides using advanced AI video maker capabilities and AI Avatars for engaging learning experiences.
Create Educational Courses and Guides.
Develop comprehensive AI coaching basics videos and step-by-step guides effortlessly, expanding your reach to a global audience with diverse language options.
Enhance Training Engagement.
Leverage AI Avatars and dynamic AI video maker features to create captivating training content that significantly improves learner engagement and knowledge retention.
How does HeyGen support creating engaging AI training videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling AI training videos and step-by-step guides for various needs like onboarding, compliance, or software training. Utilize realistic AI Avatars and natural voiceovers to convey complex information effectively, making your learning content more accessible and engaging.
What are the core capabilities of HeyGen as an AI video maker?
HeyGen simplifies the video creation process by enabling you to transform text into dynamic video content with realistic AI Avatars and a wide selection of voiceovers. This robust AI video maker handles the basics, allowing you to focus on your message without needing extensive editing skills.
Does HeyGen support creating videos with multiple languages and global reach?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive language support, allowing you to generate voiceovers in over 130 languages to reach a global audience. This feature, combined with automatic subtitles, ensures your video content is inclusive and accessible for diverse viewers.
Can I record my screen and integrate it into videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides the capability to record your screen, which is ideal for creating effective how-to videos, software training, or coaching content. Seamlessly combine your screen recordings with AI Avatars and other elements to produce polished, informative guides.