Produce a vibrant 45-second video specifically for new channel partners, designed to introduce them to the core values of our partnership program and foster immediate engagement. The visual style should be inviting and professional, utilizing diverse AI avatars to represent various partner roles, complemented by a friendly, encouraging audio tone. This "Channel Partner Onboarding" video should make new partners feel welcomed and excited, highlighting key program benefits effectively.

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos



Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Channel Partner Onboarding Video Maker Works

Streamline your channel partner onboarding with engaging, AI-powered videos. Quickly create professional training content that drives partner success and engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Content
Start by writing your onboarding script or pasting existing text. The HeyGen platform's text-to-video from script feature will transform your content into a dynamic video, forming the core of your Onboarding Videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand. Pair your chosen AI avatars with a natural-sounding, AI-generated voiceover to deliver your message effectively and professionally.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding and Media
Customize your video with your brand's colors and logo using the platform's intuitive branding controls. Enhance your Personalized Content further by adding relevant media from the extensive media library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once finalized, export your high-quality AI Video Maker creation using the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, suitable for various platforms. Share it directly with your channel partners to kickstart their training.

HeyGen, the leading AI video maker, revolutionizes channel partner onboarding by allowing businesses to quickly create engaging onboarding videos. Leverage AI to streamline your process and create personalized content effortlessly.

Accelerate Partner Sales Enablement

Equip your channel partners with compelling AI videos showcasing customer success stories to effectively communicate value and close deals faster.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging channel partner onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating high-quality channel partner onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and AI-generated voiceovers. This allows for personalized content that drives engagement and efficiently explains the onboarding process in under 5 minutes.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for personalized channel partner training?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI avatars and AI-generated voiceovers to produce personalized content for channel partner training videos. This automation allows for consistent branding and efficient delivery of key information.

Can HeyGen help create onboarding videos quickly without sacrificing quality?

Yes, HeyGen is an AI video maker designed for speed and quality, enabling you to create professional onboarding videos in minutes. With ready-to-use templates and AI-powered text-to-video generation, the process is incredibly efficient.

How does HeyGen support brand consistency in channel partner onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual styles into all your channel partner onboarding videos. This ensures a consistent and professional brand experience across all training materials.

