Generate a 30-second futuristic campaign video teaser targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters, featuring a sleek AI avatar delivering cryptic hints about an upcoming product launch. The visual style should be dark and mysterious with glowing neon accents, complemented by an ethereal, pulsing electronic soundtrack designed to build anticipation. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to bring this enigmatic messenger to life, ensuring a captivating reveal.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI Campaign Teaser Video Maker Works

Quickly build anticipation for your next launch with compelling AI-generated teaser videos, designed to captivate your audience without complex editing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Teaser Prompt
Begin by inputting your campaign's core message or a brief script. Our AI-powered text-to-video function will interpret your input to form the foundation of your teaser.
2
Step 2
Select Visual Elements
Enhance your teaser by choosing from a diverse collection of templates or integrating media from the rich stock library to craft attention-grabbing visuals.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Add a professional touch by generating a natural-sounding voiceover. Our AI handles voiceover generation directly from your text, ensuring clarity and impact.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your short campaign video and effortlessly export it. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly adapt your teaser for all social platforms and build anticipation.

HeyGen empowers users to effortlessly create captivating AI campaign teaser videos, instantly generating attention-grabbing short videos for social platforms and building anticipation for any launch.

Inspirational Launch Announcements

Develop inspiring and motivational AI teasers that build strong anticipation for product or event launches.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of an AI campaign teaser video?

HeyGen simplifies the process by transforming text-to-video from a script using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This allows for rapid creation of engaging teaser videos without traditional video editing needed, providing instant results.

Can I create a compelling teaser video without any prior video editing experience?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that enables anyone to generate attention-grabbing visuals and short videos quickly. You can achieve instant results using various templates and our smart teaser generation capabilities.

What branding options are available for my AI-generated campaign videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes, to ensure your AI teasers align with your brand identity. You can also easily tailor aspect ratios for optimal performance across various social platforms to build anticipation effectively.

How quickly can HeyGen turn my ideas into an AI-powered teaser video?

HeyGen's Text to Teaser functionality allows for incredibly fast video creation. By simply inputting your script, you can generate an AI-powered preview and a polished campaign video in minutes, making it an efficient online motion graphics tool.

