AI Campaign Launch Video Maker: Launch Ads Faster, Drive Revenue

Get a creative edge in video advertising. Our AI video maker delivers built-to-perform marketing campaigns with stunning AI avatars.

Create a compelling 30-second video for busy marketing professionals, showcasing how they can generate high-impact "AI video ads" "Made in minutes". The visual style should be fast-paced and modern, utilizing dynamic text animations and vibrant colors, complemented by an energetic, professional voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to emphasize rapid content creation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your AI Campaign Launch Video Maker Works

Quickly produce compelling video ads and marketing campaigns that capture attention and drive engagement, designed to get your content on air in record time.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Craft your campaign message and leverage our "Text-to-video from script" capability to instantly generate the foundational visuals for your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Elevate your narrative by choosing from diverse "AI avatars" to present your content, or integrate them seamlessly into various scene templates.
3
Step 3
Add Branding & Voice
Apply professional polish using "Voiceover generation" to captivate your audience and reinforce your brand's message effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Launch
Prepare your video for any platform using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports," ensuring your campaign is ready to go live and reach your target audience effortlessly.

HeyGen is an advanced AI campaign launch video maker, empowering users to create videos and high-performing AI video ads for marketing campaigns. Our AI video maker enables rapid content generation, helping businesses get campaigns faster and drives real revenue.

Compelling Customer Testimonials

Transform customer success stories into engaging AI videos, providing a creative edge for your marketing campaigns and building trust effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my video advertising campaigns?

HeyGen serves as an advanced AI video maker, empowering you to create high-impact video advertising campaigns with a significant creative edge. Our platform streamlines the production process, helping you put campaigns on air in record time and capture your advertiser's attention.

Can HeyGen help me scale video content creation quickly?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you create videos and scale effortlessly. You can produce numerous marketing campaigns in minutes, ensuring your content is built to perform and ready to go on air in record time.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for video production?

HeyGen provides a powerful creative edge with features like AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and various styles for product shots, enabling the creation of anything from cinematic video to an aesthetic product reel. This allows you to generate engaging content that truly captures advertiser's attention.

How does HeyGen contribute to real revenue growth for marketing campaigns?

HeyGen empowers you to create high-performing AI video ads that are built to perform, directly contributing to real revenue for your marketing campaigns. By enabling you to produce and launch campaigns faster, HeyGen helps achieve significant business impact.

