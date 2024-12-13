In a dynamic 30-second video, target busy Marketing Managers and Small Business Owners, showcasing how an AI campaign launch generator streamlines their workflow. The visual style should be sleek and modern, with quick cuts demonstrating various marketing campaigns elements coming together, backed by an energetic, professional soundtrack. Highlight HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to quickly turn marketing ideas into compelling visuals, possibly using an 'AI avatar' to present the benefits.

