AI Campaign Generator: Create Marketing Campaigns Faster
Effortlessly craft compelling ad creatives and consistent brand messaging with our AI-powered platform, leveraging Text-to-video from script for dynamic campaigns.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a sleek, fast-paced 45-second video, targeting digital marketers and businesses aiming to boost their social media presence, with energetic background music and a clear AI voiceover. This video will dynamically showcase various compelling ad creatives, demonstrating the power of AI-Powered Ad Creation. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Media library/stock support to produce diverse, high-quality visuals and audio tailored for Social Media Platforms.
Develop a professional, polished 60-second video for marketing teams and brand managers, featuring seamless transitions between different asset types, a confident, authoritative voice, and subtle ambient music. This narrative should highlight how to maintain consistent brand messaging across all channels, emphasizing the versatility of an AI text generator. Employ HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Subtitles/captions to demonstrate the creation of multi-channel marketing assets with unified brand voice.
Produce an inviting, illustrative 30-second video for entrepreneurs and marketing beginners, combining screen-capture visuals with animated elements, accompanied by a clear, encouraging voice and an upbeat track. This video should unveil the simplicity of a Marketing Campaign Generator, showcasing how easily users can leverage templates and generate persuasive ad copy. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Text-to-video from script to accelerate their content creation process.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate compelling, AI-powered ad creatives that drive results and boost your marketing campaigns efficiently.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to fuel your multi-channel marketing campaigns and engage audiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my AI-Powered Ad Creation efforts?
HeyGen empowers you to quickly generate dynamic ad creatives and marketing campaign copy using text-to-video capabilities and AI avatars, streamlining your content creation process for various Social Media Platforms. This makes it an ideal tool for efficient AI-Powered Ad Creation.
What makes HeyGen a powerful Marketing Campaign Generator for businesses?
HeyGen serves as a robust Marketing Campaign Generator by allowing users to create engaging videos from scripts with AI avatars, voiceover generation, and customizable templates. This enables consistent brand messaging across multi-channel marketing assets, simplifying your overall content creation.
Can HeyGen help maintain consistent brand messaging across all my marketing videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures consistent brand messaging through branding controls, customizable templates, and the ability to generate uniform ad copy and video content. This helps Small Business Owners deliver a cohesive look and feel across all Email Marketing and social campaigns.
How does HeyGen simplify video content creation with its AI text generator?
HeyGen leverages its AI text generator capabilities to transform your scripts into professional videos with lifelike AI avatars and automated voiceover generation and subtitles. This greatly simplifies the content creation workflow for any marketing campaign, allowing you to focus on your creative vision.