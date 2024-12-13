AI Business Video Generator: Create Engaging Videos Fast

Produce professional training content and social media videos instantly with our advanced AI avatars, boosting engagement and brand presence.

Craft a concise 1-minute video demonstrating how users can effortlessly transform raw text scripts into polished video content. Target a professional audience of technical writers and content creators, showcasing a sleek, informative visual style complemented by a clear, confident narration. Emphasize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature and the quality of "Voiceover generation" to produce high-fidelity audio, making complex information accessible and engaging.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an instructional 2-minute video aimed at corporate trainers and e-learning developers, illustrating the power of the "AI avatar generator" for creating compelling training content. The visual style should be friendly and instructional, with a professional yet approachable voice for the AI avatar. Highlight how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can deliver complex information effectively, ensuring accessibility through integrated "Subtitles/captions" for diverse learning environments.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 45-second video specifically for marketers and social media managers, focusing on how to convert static images into engaging video clips. Adopt an energetic and visually driven aesthetic with upbeat background music. Demonstrate the seamless integration of external assets using "Media library/stock support" and the flexibility of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for various platforms, turning "Image to video" into a simple, creative process.
Example Prompt 3
Design an inspiring 90-second video for small business owners and startup founders, showcasing the efficiency of using HeyGen as an "AI business video generator". The video should have a modern, business-oriented visual style with an encouraging, professional voiceover. Feature the ease of getting started with "Templates & scenes" and the global reach facilitated by automatic "Subtitles/captions", enabling businesses to create professional "commercial projects" with minimal effort.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How an AI Business Video Generator Works

Quickly transform your ideas into professional business videos with AI, saving time and resources while captivating your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your text or upload a document to instantly generate video scenes using the Text-to-video from script feature. This leverages your input as text to video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of realistic AI avatars to present your content. This uses the AI avatar generator to bring your message to life without needing actors.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Give your video a clear and engaging narrative with precise Voiceover generation. Utilize the AI voice generator to create audio in various languages and styles.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and prepare it for any platform. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to produce high-quality AI videos ready for commercial projects or social media sharing.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success

Produce persuasive AI videos that effectively share customer testimonials and success stories, building trust and credibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen convert text into high-quality AI videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI video generator technology to transform your text prompts and scripts into professional, high-quality AI videos. Our platform uses sophisticated algorithms to generate compelling visuals and synchronizes them with natural-sounding AI voice generation, ensuring a seamless production process.

Can HeyGen generate realistic AI avatars for my business videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an industry-leading AI avatar generator, enabling you to create incredibly lifelike talking heads for various applications, from commercial projects to training content. These realistic AI avatars enhance engagement and professionalism in your AI videos.

What video editing tools and customization options does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen offers a robust suite of video editing tools, including extensive branding controls to incorporate your logo and specific color palettes. Users can also utilize a diverse media library, various video templates, and aspect-ratio resizing options to perfectly tailor their AI videos.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for AI voice generation in videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI voice generator proudly supports over 140+ languages, allowing you to create globally accessible AI videos. This extensive language support ensures your message resonates with diverse audiences for commercial projects or social media campaigns.

