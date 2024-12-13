AI Business Explainer Maker: Quick & Easy Video Creation

Transform your scripts into engaging AI videos with powerful Text-to-video from script technology.

Craft a compelling 30-second product explainer video targeting busy entrepreneurs and tech startups, showcasing their innovative solution. The visual style should be sleek and minimalist, utilizing motion graphics and a professional, articulate voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's efficient Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly convert key selling points into engaging visuals, making it the perfect AI business explainer maker for fast-paced environments.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a vibrant 45-second animated explainer video designed for small business marketing teams, illustrating the benefits of a new online service. The visual style should be playful and colorful, accompanied by an energetic, friendly voice and upbeat background music. Utilize HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a visually appealing narrative that simplifies complex ideas, serving as an excellent animated explainer video tool.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a sophisticated 60-second explainer video aimed at B2B service providers explaining a complex software integration process. The aesthetic should be clean and corporate, featuring informational graphics and a calm, authoritative AI avatar. This video should highlight how HeyGen’s AI avatars can deliver consistent, professional presentations for any explainer videos, even for intricate technical topics, effectively creating explainer videos with ease.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 30-second AI explainer video for social media managers looking to quickly introduce new features or updates. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and modern, incorporating quick cuts, on-screen text, and a compelling voiceover. Utilize HeyGen’s robust Media library/stock support to enhance visual storytelling and produce high-quality AI videos without extensive filming, making it an ideal AI explainer video generator.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Business Explainer Maker Works

Transform your ideas into professional AI business explainer videos effortlessly. Follow these steps to create engaging and impactful content for your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Explainer Script
Begin by outlining your message or pasting an existing one. Our "AI powered auto generated scripts" feature can help you quickly structure your content, forming the foundation of your "explainer videos".
2
Step 2
Select Engaging Visuals
Elevate your video's appeal by selecting a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your message. These professional presenters will ensure your "animated explainer videos" are compelling and dynamic.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceover
Bring your script to life with high-quality audio. Utilize our "voiceover generation" feature for natural-sounding narration, ensuring your "product explainer videos" deliver a clear and impactful message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation for distribution. Adjust "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to suit various platforms, then generate and share your polished "AI videos" to effectively convey your business message.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Business Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic AI-powered video explainers that build trust and demonstrate product value to prospects.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging animated explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling "animated explainer videos" by leveraging advanced "AI videos" and "AI avatars". You can bring your scripts to life with dynamic visuals, making complex ideas simple and engaging for your audience.

What creative options are available for scripting videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen transforms your "script to video" seamlessly, offering various "templates" and an extensive media library with "stock videos and photos". This allows for diverse creative storytelling, ensuring your "explainer video maker" experience is efficient and impactful.

Is it possible to customize the visual elements in my HeyGen explainer videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust customization options for your "explainer videos", including a wide array of "templates" and the ability to incorporate your branding. You can personalize "AI avatars" and utilize a rich library of "stock videos and photos" to perfectly match your brand's aesthetic.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI explainer video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an effective "AI explainer video generator" by offering a powerful suite of tools including lifelike "AI avatars" and seamless "script to video" conversion. Its intuitive interface and professional features make "creating explainer videos" accessible and high-quality for any business need.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo