AI brand video generator: Create stunning videos fast
Boost engagement with dynamic social media videos. Our AI avatars bring your message to life without needing a camera, perfect for diverse content.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a compelling 45-second explainer video for content creators, demonstrating the power of an AI video platform. The video should adopt a friendly, approachable visual style with a clear, engaging audio narration. Emphasize how easy it is to leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver messages and boost audience engagement on social media, making video creation accessible.
Develop a 60-second tutorial-style video aimed at marketing professionals, illustrating the seamless process of transforming articles into dynamic video content. This piece should feature a polished, professional visual aesthetic with an authoritative voiceover. The core message will demonstrate HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation feature, making it simple to add high-quality audio to any text-based content.
Design an impactful 30-second promotional clip for creative agencies, highlighting the versatility of an AI video generator for rapid campaign deployment. The visual style should be fast-paced and energetic, paired with a contemporary, upbeat soundtrack. This video will effectively showcase HeyGen's extensive library of templates & scenes, enabling quick creation of diverse brand videos with synchronized audio.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video advertisements that drive results and elevate your brand using AI video generators.
Produce Engaging Social Media Content.
Instantly create captivating social media videos and clips to boost brand presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging video content with AI?
HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming your text into compelling videos featuring realistic AI avatars. Our platform is a powerful AI video generator that allows you to easily produce high-quality video output from a simple script, making professional video production workflows accessible to everyone.
What kind of voiceover capabilities does HeyGen offer for my videos?
HeyGen provides advanced voiceover generation, enabling you to add natural-sounding voices to your videos. Our AI voice generator ensures synchronized audio, and with multi-language support, you can effortlessly reach a global audience.
Does HeyGen offer tools to customize my brand's video appearance?
Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a complete AI brand video generator, providing robust video editing tools and branding controls. You can easily incorporate your logo and brand colors to ensure your social media videos maintain a consistent, professional look.
Is it easy to start making videos with HeyGen even without design experience?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive AI video platform, offering a variety of professional templates and scenes to kickstart your creative process. This significantly streamlines video production workflows, allowing anyone to produce high-quality video output quickly and efficiently for social media videos.