AI Brand Ambassador Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads
Generate custom promo videos with hyperrealistic AI actors from text prompts, turning your script into stunning visuals using powerful text-to-video capabilities.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is the ultimate AI video maker for crafting compelling promo videos and creating lifelike AI brand ambassadors. It streamlines video creation, enabling businesses to produce high-impact marketing content efficiently.
Create High-Performing AI Promo Videos.
Quickly produce compelling promotional videos and advertisements with AI, utilizing lifelike AI brand ambassadors to engage your target audience effectively.
Engage Audiences with Social Media Promos.
Rapidly generate captivating social media promo videos and short clips, leveraging AI actors to enhance brand messaging and boost online presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling promo videos with AI brand ambassadors?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality promo videos using hyperrealistic AI actors as your brand ambassadors. Simply turn your text prompts into engaging, custom videos, complete with professional voiceovers, subtitles, and effects.
What is the process for making custom AI videos with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can easily transform text prompts into dynamic AI videos. Select from a diverse range of AI avatars, then add your script, generate voiceovers, and personalize the AI visuals to align perfectly with your brand's style.
Can I customize the branding and visual elements of my promo videos in HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, customize colors, and select appropriate music and effects to ensure your promo video reflects your brand's unique identity.
How does HeyGen generate hyperrealistic AI actors for video content?
HeyGen utilizes advanced generative AI technology to create hyperrealistic AI actors that deliver your message authentically. These AI actors can be integrated into various video scenes, transforming text into natural-sounding speech and compelling AI visuals for your video creation needs.