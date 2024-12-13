AI Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos Instantly

Generate professional videos quickly using text-to-video from script, turning your ideas into engaging content for any platform.

Create a vibrant 30-second introductory video for small business owners and content creators looking to boost their online presence. The visual style should be bright and engaging, with a friendly, energetic audio track, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key messages dynamically, showcasing how easily AI videos can be produced.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sleek 45-second product spotlight video aimed at e-commerce businesses and product marketers eager to highlight new offerings. Envision a modern, clean visual aesthetic with a confident, persuasive voiceover generation to guide viewers through features, leveraging the Text-to-video from script capability to quickly translate marketing copy into compelling visuals.
Example Prompt 2
Design an inspiring 60-second mini-documentary for storytellers and personal brand builders who want to share their journey visually. The video should employ a warm, emotive visual style, complemented by uplifting background music and a soft, narrative voiceover generation, leveraging Media library/stock support to craft an engaging AI video from diverse content, offering a unique personal touch.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an educational 50-second explainer video for educators and thought leaders aiming to simplify complex topics. This video requires a crisp, professional visual design featuring clear talking heads delivering concise information, enhanced by Subtitles/captions for accessibility and reinforced by a calm, informative audio track, demonstrating the power of an AI video generator for clear communication.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI B2C Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional B2C videos with AI avatars and text-to-video technology, tailored for your audience and ready for distribution.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your text script into the generator. Our text-to-video technology will instantly transform your words into a video foundation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to be your presenter. You can personalize their appearance to match your brand's style.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with background music, stock media, and professional voiceover generation. Our platform provides diverse voices to suit your message.
4
Step 4
Customize and Export
Refine your video with branding controls, adding your logo and preferred colors. Finally, export your polished video in various aspect ratios, ready for any platform.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Story Videos

.

Develop compelling AI videos that highlight positive customer experiences, building trust and credibility for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI videos from text?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms your scripts directly into compelling AI videos. Utilizing sophisticated text-to-video technology, it eliminates complex video editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content efficiently.

Can I customize the AI avatars and talking heads within HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization options for its AI avatars and talking heads, allowing you to tailor expressions, attire, and styles to perfectly match your creative vision. This ensures your AI videos are unique and on-brand.

What voiceover capabilities does HeyGen provide for its AI video projects?

HeyGen offers robust voiceover capabilities, enabling you to generate natural-sounding narration in multiple languages for your AI video projects. This feature seamlessly integrates with your scripts, enhancing the overall production workflows with professional audio.

How can HeyGen assist with generating AI videos for social media platforms?

HeyGen is ideal for creating engaging AI videos optimized for social media, offering a variety of templates and branding controls. Easily adapt your content for different platforms and maintain a consistent brand identity, making your marketing efforts stand out.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo