AI Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos Instantly
Generate professional videos quickly using text-to-video from script, turning your ideas into engaging content for any platform.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a sleek 45-second product spotlight video aimed at e-commerce businesses and product marketers eager to highlight new offerings. Envision a modern, clean visual aesthetic with a confident, persuasive voiceover generation to guide viewers through features, leveraging the Text-to-video from script capability to quickly translate marketing copy into compelling visuals.
Design an inspiring 60-second mini-documentary for storytellers and personal brand builders who want to share their journey visually. The video should employ a warm, emotive visual style, complemented by uplifting background music and a soft, narrative voiceover generation, leveraging Media library/stock support to craft an engaging AI video from diverse content, offering a unique personal touch.
Craft an educational 50-second explainer video for educators and thought leaders aiming to simplify complex topics. This video requires a crisp, professional visual design featuring clear talking heads delivering concise information, enhanced by Subtitles/captions for accessibility and reinforced by a calm, informative audio track, demonstrating the power of an AI video generator for clear communication.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce impactful video ads using AI, driving better engagement and conversions for your B2C marketing campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to boost your online presence and connect with your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI videos from text?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that transforms your scripts directly into compelling AI videos. Utilizing sophisticated text-to-video technology, it eliminates complex video editing, allowing you to produce high-quality content efficiently.
Can I customize the AI avatars and talking heads within HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers extensive customization options for its AI avatars and talking heads, allowing you to tailor expressions, attire, and styles to perfectly match your creative vision. This ensures your AI videos are unique and on-brand.
What voiceover capabilities does HeyGen provide for its AI video projects?
HeyGen offers robust voiceover capabilities, enabling you to generate natural-sounding narration in multiple languages for your AI video projects. This feature seamlessly integrates with your scripts, enhancing the overall production workflows with professional audio.
How can HeyGen assist with generating AI videos for social media platforms?
HeyGen is ideal for creating engaging AI videos optimized for social media, offering a variety of templates and branding controls. Easily adapt your content for different platforms and maintain a consistent brand identity, making your marketing efforts stand out.