AI B2B Video Generator: Drive Growth with Smart Video Content
Generate professional videos faster than ever. Leverage AI avatars to personalize messages and streamline your workflows.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second instructional video designed for corporate HR departments and L&D managers, illustrating how HeyGen's AI video generator can produce engaging training videos. The visual aesthetic should be friendly and approachable, utilizing a diverse AI avatar to present key information with a clear, calm voice. Highlight the simplicity of generating professional content using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver consistent messages.
Produce a 45-second promotional video aimed at global sales teams and international marketing specialists, demonstrating how HeyGen enhances video creation for diverse audiences. The visual presentation needs to be vibrant and inclusive, featuring scenes that subtly suggest localization, supported by a sophisticated voiceover generation and accurate subtitles/captions to cater to multiple languages.
Craft a concise 20-second video for small business owners and sales professionals, showcasing how HeyGen's AI video generator speeds up sales enablement. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and energetic, conveying efficiency and ease. Emphasize the rapid production of compelling content by leveraging HeyGen's pre-made templates and scenes, eliminating the need for complex video editing.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers B2B businesses to generate professional AI videos, streamlining marketing content, sales enablement, and internal communications with an advanced AI video generator.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate compelling video ads with AI to capture audience attention and drive conversion for your B2B marketing campaigns.
Customer Success Stories.
Produce engaging AI videos to highlight client achievements, building trust and demonstrating the value of your B2B solutions to prospects.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen utilize AI avatars to simplify video creation?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly generate engaging AI videos using realistic AI avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities, streamlining your video creation process. You can select from a diverse range of talking heads to bring your content to life without needing complex video editing tools.
Can HeyGen assist with localizing marketing content for international audiences?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports localization with professional voiceovers and synchronized subtitles in over 50 languages, allowing you to effectively reach and engage diverse global audiences. This ensures your marketing content maintains brand consistency across different regions effortlessly.
What creative tools does HeyGen provide for generating professional videos from text?
HeyGen transforms text prompts into professional videos with ease, offering robust video editing tools, customizable templates, and a comprehensive media library. This enables you to create polished marketing content, training videos, or internal communications efficiently, fostering a strong brand identity.
How can HeyGen help businesses produce more videos faster for sales enablement?
As an advanced AI B2B video generator, HeyGen helps businesses produce more videos, faster, for sales enablement and other critical areas. Leverage pre-made templates and AI-powered automation to generate compelling sales videos and training videos that engage your audience without extensive production time.