AI Avatar Video Generator: Create Stunning Videos Fast

Generate captivating product explainers with lifelike AI avatars that boost engagement and clarity for your audience.

Create a compelling 60-second product explainer video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new software feature. The visual style should be sleek and modern, with an upbeat background track, and a clear, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to articulate the benefits and ease of use of an AI avatar video generator.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop an eye-catching 30-second social media content piece for aspiring influencers, highlighting the quick creation of engaging videos. The aesthetic should be vibrant and energetic, featuring fast cuts and trendy background music, effectively utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes to demonstrate the power of an AI video generator for viral content.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 90-second onboarding video designed for new employees in a tech startup. The visual presentation should be clean and professional, incorporating friendly narration and soothing background music. This video will use HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform written content into an engaging guide, explaining company policies with dynamic AI avatars.
Prompt 3
Design a persuasive 45-second video ad targeting e-commerce businesses, illustrating how to boost sales with dynamic visuals and an AI avatar. The visual style demands high-impact graphics and a catchy, modern soundtrack, accompanied by professional narration. Leveraging HeyGen's media library/stock support, this ad will demonstrate the creation of compelling video ads that convert.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI avatar video generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into captivating videos with AI-driven avatars and seamless text-to-video generation, perfect for any content need.

1
Step 1
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse library of realistic or expressive AI avatars that best fit your brand or message.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Input your desired text, and our advanced text to video AI generator will bring your words to life through your chosen avatar.
3
Step 3
Apply Enhancements
Customize your video within the intuitive Studio Editor by selecting different voices, adding background music, or incorporating rich media.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Instantly export your high-quality video, perfectly optimized for captivating social media content or professional presentations.

HeyGen's AI avatar video generator transforms text into engaging videos with realistic AI avatars. Quickly produce high-quality content without complex equipment.

Boost Training Engagement

Enhance learning and retention by creating dynamic training videos featuring AI avatars as engaging presenters.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video projects?

HeyGen is an advanced AI avatar video generator that transforms your text into engaging videos using realistic AI avatars. Our platform allows you to create high-quality content efficiently, freeing up your creative energy for storytelling and concept development.

What types of creative content can I produce with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can generate a diverse range of creative content, including compelling product explainers, impactful sales pitches, and informative onboarding videos. Its versatility also makes it perfect for dynamic social media content, ensuring your message stands out.

Does HeyGen offer creative video templates for rapid content creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a comprehensive library of professional video templates to accelerate your creative process. These templates are designed to help you quickly produce polished videos using our intuitive AI video generator, even without extensive editing experience.

Can I generate voiceovers for my videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI video generator includes robust voiceover generation capabilities to complement your creative video projects. You can easily add natural-sounding voiceovers in various languages to enhance your content's impact and reach.

