AI Attraction Promo Video Maker: Create Stunning Promos Fast

Quickly create engaging marketing videos with our AI Video Maker, seamlessly transforming your ideas from script into stunning video with Text-to-Video.

Develop a vibrant 30-second marketing video targeting small business owners, showcasing how effortlessly they can create compelling marketing videos for their products or services. The visual style should be fast-paced and inspiring, featuring modern graphic overlays and an upbeat soundtrack, complemented by a professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to clearly articulate key benefits.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How AI Attraction Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft compelling promotional videos with AI-powered tools, transforming your ideas into engaging visual content for any campaign.

Step 1
Create Your Video Project
Begin by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, allowing AI to generate scenes from your input for efficient "Video Creation".
Step 2
Select Your Visual Elements
Enhance your narrative by incorporating "AI avatars" to present your message, refining your "Promo Video Maker" experience with lifelike digital presenters.
Step 3
Add Professional Audio
Give your video a voice by utilizing advanced "Voiceover generation" capabilities, selecting from a range of natural-sounding voices for your "Marketing Videos".
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your engaging "AI Attraction Promo Video Maker" project, ensuring it's ready for any platform with flexible "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" options.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your premier AI attraction promo video maker, simplifying marketing video creation. Quickly generate captivating promotional and business videos to attract and engage.

Showcase Customer Success

Develop compelling AI videos to highlight customer testimonials, building trust and attracting new prospects with authentic stories.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers users to produce captivating marketing videos and promo videos with ease. Our advanced AI video maker allows for dynamic video creation, transforming scripts into engaging visuals with AI avatars and text-to-video features.

Can HeyGen assist with generating video content quickly using templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides a rich library of video templates to jumpstart your video creation process. You can utilize AI script and scene generation, then enhance your projects with music and sound effects, and visual effects and graphics for professional-grade content.

What branding and customization options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into your videos. You can further personalize your content with natural voiceovers and comprehensive subtitles options, all within an easy-to-use interface.

Is HeyGen an online video editor, and what AI tools does it offer for video creation?

HeyGen is a powerful web-based platform and online video editor integrated with cutting-edge AI tools for efficient video creation. It provides essential video editing features like aspect-ratio resizing and allows you to leverage AI for text-to-video, ensuring high-quality output directly from your browser.

