AI assistant video generator: Create Stunning Videos Fast
Produce stunning videos faster and easier. Our AI assistant video generator uses text-to-video from script to bring your ideas to life.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second instructional video for online course creators and educators, illustrating the ease of generating engaging educational content with AI. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Voiceover generation" to produce friendly visuals with clear, articulate AI-generated narration, showcasing how sophisticated video creation software streamlines their educational process.
Produce a dynamic 45-second video aimed at global marketing teams, emphasizing the seamless localization of video content for diverse audiences. Incorporate visually diverse scenes that showcase different cultures and smooth, localized voiceovers, highlighting HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature to facilitate efficient translations for broader reach and multilingual support.
Design an inspiring 1-minute 30-second video for digital content strategists, showcasing how to maximize content reach and repurposing across platforms. Employ fast-paced visuals depicting quick edits and a motivating, professional audio track, focusing on HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" and "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to effortlessly produce high-resolution MP4 files for various social media needs.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate High-Performing Ad Creation.
Leverage AI to swiftly produce captivating, data-driven video advertisements that drive superior campaign results and engagement.
Streamline Social Media Content Production.
Quickly generate a variety of engaging video content for all social media platforms, enhancing audience reach and brand visibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator?
HeyGen empowers users to create professional, high-quality video output by transforming text prompts into compelling visuals using its advanced AI video generator. Simply input your script, choose from a diverse range of AI Avatars, and HeyGen's text-to-video generator handles the rest.
What kind of AI Avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen provides a wide selection of realistic and expressive AI Avatars, acting as a powerful AI avatar generator. Users have extensive creative control to customize these avatars, integrate branding elements, and ensure their videos perfectly align with their messaging.
Can HeyGen simplify my video editing and production workflows?
Yes, HeyGen significantly streamlines your video editing and production workflows through intelligent AI assistance. It offers ready-to-use templates, automated voiceover generation, and subtitle/captioning features, providing comprehensive creative control for efficient video creation.
Does HeyGen support multilanguage translations for global content?
HeyGen is equipped with robust multilanguage support, enabling seamless translations for your global content strategy. This AI video translator capability ensures your high-quality video output reaches diverse audiences effectively, enhancing localization efforts.